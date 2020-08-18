Citigroup asks judge to freeze funds it mistakenly sent to Revlon creditors

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup asked a U.S. judge on Tuesday
to freeze funds it mistakenly sent Revlon Inc creditors
amid a lawsuit over one of the largest clerical errors by a bank
in years.
Last week, Citi repaid a nearly $900 million loan made to
Revlon, a day after lenders sued the cosmetic company over its
restructuring tactics, but the repayment was made in error. Citi
quickly caught the payment error and was taking steps to recover
the funds, the bank has said.
Citi had been acting as agent on the loan, meaning it
collected payments from Revlon to distribute to the creditors,
but the accidental payment came from the bank's own funds.
Brigade Capital Management LP, which got $175 million from
the payment, has so far refused to give the money back.
Citigroup wired the money to 43 Brigade funds because they were
Revlon's lenders, rather than Brigade itself.
"To target Brigade as if they were the lender here, it just
doesn't work and it doesn't make sense with respect to the type
of relief they're seeking," said Robert Loigman, a lawyer
representing Brigade.
An attorney for Citigroup asserted that as manager of the
funds, Brigade has the power to return the money to the bank,
and that if a judge rules the hedge fund can keep the funds it
would create dangerous precedent.
"We think it creates serious issues for the banking industry
If players like Brigade can understand, by all accounts, that
this was unintentional, that this was a mistake, and can reap a
windfall from it," said Matthew Ingber, who represents Citi.
A judge will rule later on Tuesday whether or not to grant
the bank's request for a temporary restraining order. The
hearing was cut short because the judge had to be at a bail
hearing.
"Given the virtual world that we're in, I can't simply make
people wait in the courtroom," he said.
