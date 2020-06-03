Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citigroup chief compliance officer Mark Carawan retires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday its chief compliance officer Mark Carawan is retiring after eight years at the firm, effective June 8.

The third-largest U.S. lender said Carawan will be replaced by Mary McNiff, the current chief executive officer of Citibank N.A., the firm's primary banking vehicle.

Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat will serve as the CEO of Citibank in addition to his current role, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The lender also said Karen Peetz will join as the chief administrative officer on June 8.

Peetz was the president at Bank of New York Mellon for five years and until recently, she served on the board of directors of Wells Fargo & Co.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 3.00% 39.47 Delayed Quote.-25.09%
CITIGROUP INC. 5.02% 53.35 Delayed Quote.-36.36%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5.64% 28.94 Delayed Quote.-49.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pLos Angeles based civil rights advocacy institution, Brotherhood Crusade President and CEO weighs in on nationwide protests, calls for everyone to join the fight for change
SE
02:43pApple must face U.S. shareholder lawsuit over CEO's iPhone, China comments
RE
02:43pIMF chief says some countries may need debt restructuring, not just freeze
RE
02:41pVirus-hit U.S. state revenue could start slow recovery in third quarter
RE
02:35pNew U.S. restrictions on 33 Chinese firms and institutions take effect June 5
RE
02:32pMonzo cutting up to 120 jobs due to coronavirus impact
RE
02:24pSnap removes Trump account from curated promotional section
RE
02:18pFed Will Expand Municipal Lending Facility to More Localities -- Update
DJ
02:16pPES PARTY OF EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS : 03/06/2020 EU must step up and lead on international cooperation
PU
02:13pWall Street surges on signs of economic rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group