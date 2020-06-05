Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citigroup closes some branches, mostly in LA and Chicago, due to George Floyd protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

By Imani Moise

Citigroup Inc said on Friday it would "proactively" close some branches and reduce hours at others in light of protests around the country in response to the death of George Floyd that have at times turned violent.

Some of Citi's branches were damaged during recent demonstrations, head of U.S. consumer banking Anand Selva said in an email to customers.

"We are actively working on repairs and assessing the situation carefully to re-open these branches," he said.

"Where necessary, we're putting in place heightened security protocols, including proactively closing or reducing hours in some of our branches."

As of Friday morning, about 40 of Citigroup's 700 branches were temporarily closed due to planned protest activity or previous damage, spokesman Drew Benson said. Most of the closures are in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets.

Protests against police brutality and racial inequality have swept the United States over the last week, causing local governments to impose curfews in attempt to keep them from becoming violent. The unrest and threat of looting have caused many businesses to stay shut just as many were considering re-opening amid easing COVID-19 related restrictions around country.

In March, Citigroup said it would temporarily shutter up to 15% of its U.S. branch network to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The demonstrations have also prompted executives and companies to issue statements condemning racism.

"These are extraordinarily difficult times," Selva said. "My sincere hope is that we will all work together toward a better future."

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 6.31% 59.15 Delayed Quote.-30.34%
THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED 0.00% 0.375 End-of-day quote.80.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pEXCLUSIVE : Marriott says Trump administration orders it to cease Cuba hotel business
RE
12:46pThe Term Structures of Loss and Gain Uncertainty
PU
12:46pCOVESTRO : successfully issues EUR 1.0 billion Eurobond
PU
12:40pCitigroup closes some branches, mostly in LA and Chicago, due to George Floyd protests
RE
12:39pWeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end
RE
12:35pU.S. labor market unexpectedly improves; recovery years away
RE
12:35pTrump says jobs data shows 'greatest comeback in American history'
RE
12:31pShell expects minimal drilling impact, no production impact due U.S. Gulf storm
RE
12:31pIWA INLAND WATERWAYS ASSOCIATION : Waterways debated in Parliament
PU
12:30pU.S. labour market unexpectedly improves; recovery years away
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group