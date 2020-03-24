Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citigroup makes senior hires in United States, Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Citigroup Inc on Tuesday appointed Pam Habner as head of its branded cards division in the United States, as part of hires for many senior roles, according to two memos seen by Reuters.

Habner previously headed JPMorgan Chase's branded cards, consumer branch banking and wealth management businesses, after having worked for nearly two decades at American Express.

Citi also appointed Chris Fred as its head of proprietary products and loyalty portfolios in the United States. Fred previously managed the Apple Card business at Goldman Sachs.

The company also hired Kartik Mani, who previously worked at American Express, to head its cards and loans in Asia and the North Asia cluster.

(Reporting by Imani Moise in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pChevron leads another wave of massive oil-industry spending cuts
RE
01:09pShutdowns stoke debate over what's an 'essential industry'
RE
01:09pNegotiators Nearing Accord on U.S. Stimulus Package to Combat Coronavirus--Update
DJ
01:05pCargo shipping to keep EU antitrust exemption until 2024
RE
01:03pAs Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?
RE
12:52pNew Irish income package to cost 3.7 billion euros over 12 weeks
RE
12:50pSpirit AeroSystems suspends Boeing-related production for two weeks
RE
12:48pHow the U.S. could intervene to weaken its surging dollar
RE
12:44pBattered sterling wins a respite for time being
RE
12:41pCitigroup will temporarily close up to 15% of U.S. branches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2GOLD : Stocks, gold bounce on new stimulus from Fed, others
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group