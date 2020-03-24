Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citigroup will temporarily close up to 15% of U.S. branches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will temporarily shutter up to 15% of its U.S. branches amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"As our clients and communities increasingly self-isolate, we have noticed shifts in foot traffic and market dynamics - so to best meet our changing customer needs we have begun to temporarily close branches," spokesman Drew Benson said.

The closures are expected to be in effect by the end of the week.

Citigroup has roughly 700 branches primarily located in 6 cities across the U.S.

The third largest U.S. lender said it would also temporarily reduce branch hours and redeploy staff to ensure access to essential services.

Citi's move follows other large banks who have begun to scale back some retail operations in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus while keeping critical banking services like accessing deposits available to customers.

JPMorgan Chase and Co, the largest U.S. bank, said last week it would temporarily shut about 20% of its branch network leaving it with roughly 4,000 locations.

Bank of America Corp said it has reduced operating hours at its branches.

Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns across the country because they are considered an essential industry by the federal government, meaning most bank branches, call centres and trading floors have stayed open even as many firms sent their employees home.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed the Department of Homeland Security?s designation of the financial services workforce as critical infrastructure workers, and said employees who provide consumer access to banking and lending services should maintain their normal schedules amid state and local shutdown orders.

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pShutdowns stoke debate over what's an 'essential industry'
RE
01:09pNegotiators Nearing Accord on U.S. Stimulus Package to Combat Coronavirus--Update
DJ
01:05pCargo shipping to keep EU antitrust exemption until 2024
RE
01:03pAs Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?
RE
12:52pNew Irish income package to cost 3.7 billion euros over 12 weeks
RE
12:50pSpirit AeroSystems suspends Boeing-related production for two weeks
RE
12:48pHow the U.S. could intervene to weaken its surging dollar
RE
12:44pBattered sterling wins a respite for time being
RE
12:41pCitigroup will temporarily close up to 15% of U.S. branches
RE
12:41pCitigroup makes senior hires in United States, Asia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2GOLD : Stocks, gold bounce on new stimulus from Fed, others
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group