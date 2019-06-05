Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Citing trade tensions, IMF cuts China 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 6.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 04:59am EDT
Containers are transported at Nansha port in Guangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for China to 6.2% on Wednesday on heightened uncertainty around trade frictions, saying more policy easing would be warranted if the Sino-U.S. trade war escalates.

The downgrade came just two months after the IMF raised its China forecast to 6.3% from 6.2%, partly on then-brightening prospects for a trade deal with the United States. It also cut the growth forecast for 2020 to 6% from 6.1%.

A sudden escalation in the trade dispute last month underlined the risks for the world's second-biggest economy from higher U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

Washington has levied higher tariffs on a total of $250 billion of Chinese imports since mid-2018, accusing China of forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft. China, which denies the accusations, has retaliated with tariffs on about $110 billion of U.S. goods.

"Growth is expected to moderate to 6.2% and 6.0% in 2019 and 2020, respectively," IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement. "The near-term outlook remains particularly uncertain given the potential for further escalation of trade tensions."

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25% on an additional list of Chinese imports worth about $300 billion.

The trade war has already upended global supply chains and hurt world growth. Economists say the tariffs will curb growth in the United States and China, and financial markets worry a protracted dispute could tip the world economy into a recession.

China's central bank has cut the amount of cash that commercial lenders need to set aside as reserves six times since the start of 2018 to spur lending and prop-up its slowing economy.

Beijing is also fast-tracking infrastructure spending and rolling out tax cuts worth trillions of yuan to support businesses, especially manufacturers hurt by the intensifying trade war.

"The policy stimulus announced so far is sufficient to stabilise growth in 2019/20 despite the recent U.S. tariff hike," Lipton said, following recent meetings with officials in China.

"No additional policy easing is needed, provided there are no further increases in tariffs or a significant slowdown in growth."

In March, Beijing set a 2019 economic growth target of between 6% and 6.5%. Growth cooled last year to 6.6 percent, the slowest pace in nearly 30 years.

However, risks to the Chinese economy would rise sharply if trade conditions sour more quickly.

"Let me make it clear, if tariffs do go up to say 25% across the board, growth would be affected significantly," said Kenneth Kang, deputy director of IMF Asia, who led the recent IMF visits.

"In this case we do see a case for temporary stimulus to support the economy, especially if there is a risk to economic and financial instability," he said.

Any Chinese stimulus to prop up growth should be "contained", Kang added, referring to concerns about rising debt and financial risks.

Further monetary stimulus steps should be taken while focusing on domestic conditions such as inflation risks, Kang told reporters in Beijing.

The IMF expects the headline inflation rate to rise to 2.3% this year from 2.1 percent in 2018, reflecting higher food prices. Beijing has set a 2019 inflation target of around 3%.

The IMF acknowledged China's past efforts to contain a rapid build-up in debt, but stressed it was important for Beijing to push forward its financial regulatory reforms despite trade tensions.

"The priority should be to fully implement the announced regulatory reforms and continue with structural regulatory reforms to reduce still-elevated vulnerabilities," Lipton said.

"Bank capital, especially for small and medium-size banks, should be strengthened, and micro-prudential regulations should not be relaxed, even temporarily, for cyclical reasons or to offset tighter domestic financial conditions."

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aIMF to warn Italy's debt poses major risk to euro zone economy - official
RE
05:23aMexican officials to meet Pence in last-ditch talks to avert tariffs
RE
05:22aOil prices slide on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
RE
05:21aChina central bank says no sign of abnormality in small, mid-sized banks
RE
05:18aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Reuters Foundation train journalists on development reporting
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aSouth Africa c.bank governor says primary mandate is price stability
RE
05:11aEUROPE : Fed rate cut hopes boost European stocks, tech leads
RE
05:08aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : Opinion still divided on the functioning of the fixed-income market
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. stocks rise, Russia supply comments
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About