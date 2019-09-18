Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Presentation_Fall 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Corporate Presentation

Fall 2019

NASDAQ: CTXR

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the Company or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of the Company. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. The information contained in this presentation and the comments and remarks of the representatives of the Company made during the presentation to which this presentation relates are integrally related and, as such, are intended to be delivered and understood together. Information provided in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any statement after the date of this presentation as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances.

This presentation also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs of the Company that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "endeavors", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "projects", "should" "objective" and variations of such words and similar words. The accuracy of such statements is dependent upon future events, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond

the Company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from what is presented herein. Investors are strongly encouraged to

carefully review the Company's SEC filings for a listing of the risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and should not be construed as statements of facts.

CTXR

2

Investment Opportunity

Olympic Motto: "Citius, Altius, Fortius" (Faster, Higher, Stronger)

  • Low Risk/ High Reward Strategy
    • Low development risk … focused on 505(b)2 regulatory pathway products,
      • avoids unnecessary duplication of studies already performed on previously approved drugs
      • results in a much less expensive and much faster route to approval, compared with a traditional development path [such as 505(b)(1)], while creating new, differentiated products with high commercial value expected.
    • Unique indications…little or no competition…similar to an NCE in market potential
  • Successful management team with extensive experience
    • Approximately $24 million invested privately by founders and $16.5 million by the public
  • Partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center for Cancer and Infectious Disease
  • Multiple near-term milestones and catalysts

CTXR

3

Unique Pipeline in Progressive Stages

  • Phase 3: Mino-Lok®
    • Lead product (Mino-Lok) is a unique antibiotic lock therapy that salvages central lines in bacteremic patients. This is a very serious problem with a clear unmet medical need. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion worldwide.
  • Phase 2: CITI-002(Halo-Lido)
    • Hydrocortisone/lidocaine completed Phase 2a. New formulation (with halobetasol) requires animal tox study prior to phase 2b trial. Would be the only FDA approved Rxtherapy for hemorrhoids. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion in US.
  • Pre-Clinical:CITI-101(Mino-Wrap)
    • Unique product that prevents infections associated with breast implants. Preclinical data suggest prolonged protection against colonization by key organisms during time when most susceptible. We estimate the market to be ~$200 million in US ($400 million worldwide).
  • Targeted Acquisitions
    • Business development activity focused on 505(b)2 products with unique indications.

CTXR

4

Mino-Lok®

Citius Lead Product

Minocycline/EDTA/Ethanol

Antibiotic Lock Therapy for Salvaging Catheters That Cause

Bloodstream Infections

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 19:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pMUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments
PU
03:36pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 18
DJ
03:32pIMAX USA : Ford v Ferrari is Roaring into IMAX® Theatres | Watch The Trailer
PU
03:32pCITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS : CTXR Presentation_Fall 2019
PU
03:32pEBAY : Low Latency and High Throughput in CAL Ingress
PU
03:32pCLEAN POWER CONCEPTS : Hemp Technology Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pettanicals Pet Treats Inc.
AQ
03:28pCHINA GOLD SEES CANADA'S IAMGOLD AS GOOD FIT : executive
RE
03:27p[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 18-09-19
PU
03:27pANVIA : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group