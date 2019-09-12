|
Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Presentation_Winter 2019
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Corporate Presentation
Winter 2019
Citius Management Team (Leadership)
Leonard Mazur, Director and Chairman of the Board
Mr. Mazur is a highly accomplished entrepreneur and pharmaceutical industry executive with notable accomplishments in founding, building and creating value and returns for the investors. He has been instrumental in launching many brands which have been at the forefront in their respective categories. Mr. Mazur is a founder/co-founder of the following companies: Genesis, Triax, Akrimax, and Rouses Point Pharmaceuticals. He has previously served in Executive Management positions at Medicis Pharmaceuticals, ICN Pharmaceuticals, Knoll Pharma (divison of BASF) and Cooper Laboratories. Mr. Mazur is a member of the Board of Trustees of Manor College and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Mr. Mazur received both his BA and MBA from Temple University and has served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
Myron Holubiak, President & CEO and Director
Mr. Holubiak has extensive experience in managing and leading both large and emerging pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. He is Co-founder, Director and CEO of Leonard Meron Biosciences, Inc., and served as CEO until the merger with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2016, and then assuming the CEO role for the merged entity, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. He is the former President of Roche Laboratories, Inc., a major research based pharmaceutical company. During his tenure as President of Roche, Holubiak transformed Roche Labs into a leading antibiotic and biotechnology company. He was also founder of Emron, Inc., a pioneering health economics and managed care consulting company, and helped to create the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). He is a former director and past Chairman of Bioscrip, Inc., a national home infusion services provider. He is currently a director of bioAffinity, Inc., and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. He received a BS in the double majors of Molecular Biology and Biophysics with post-graduate work in Biophysics from the U of Pittsburgh; he received advanced business training from the Harvard Business School, the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth, and the University of London; and, advanced training in health economics from the University of York's Centre for Health Economics.
Investment Opportunity
Olympic Motto: "Citius, Altius, Fortius" (Faster, Higher, Stronger)
Low Risk/ High Reward Strategy
Low development risk … focused on 505(b)2 regulatory pathway products,
avoids unnecessary duplication of studies already performed on previously approved drugs
results in a much less expensive and much faster route to approval, compared with a traditional development path [such as 505(b)(1)], while creating new, differentiated products with high commercial value expected.
Unique indications…little or no competition…similar to an NCE in market potential
Successful management team with extensive experience
Approximately $24 million invested privately by founders and $16.5 million by the public
Partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center for Cancer and Infectious Disease
Multiple near-term milestones and catalysts
Unique Pipeline in Progressive Stages
Phase 3: Mino-Lok®
Lead product (Mino-Lok) is a unique antibiotic lock therapy that salvages central lines in bacteremic patients. This is a very serious problem with a clear unmet medical need. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion worldwide.
Phase 2: CITI-002(Halo-Lido)
Hydrocortisone/lidocaine completed Phase 2a. New formulation (with halobetasol) requires animal tox study prior to phase 2b trial. Would be the only FDA approved Rxtherapy for hemorrhoids. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion in US.
Pre-Clinical:CITI-101(Mino-Wrap)
Unique product that prevents infections associated with breast implants. Preclinical data suggest prolonged protection against colonization by key organisms during time when most susceptible. We estimate the market to be ~$200 million in US ($400 million worldwide).
Targeted Acquisitions
Business development activity focused on 505(b)2 products with unique indications.
