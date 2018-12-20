Citius Pharmaceuticals : Definitive proxy statements

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant ☒

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐

Check the Appropriate Box:

☐ Preliminary Proxy Statement

☐ Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

☒ Definitive Proxy Statement

☐ Definitive Additional Materials

☐ Soliciting Material Under Rule 14a-12

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

☒ No fee required

☐ Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11. (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies: (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies: (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (Set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction: (5) Total fee paid:

☐ Fee paid previously with preliminary materials:

☐ Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. (1) Amount Previously paid: (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: (3) Filing Party: (4) Date Filed:



Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 11 Commerce Drive, 1st Floor

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held On February 13, 2019

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of stockholders of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The meeting will be held on February 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (local time) at the Newark Liberty International Marriott Hotel, 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07144, for the following purposes:

1. To elect seven directors to serve until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

2. To approve on a non-binding advisory basis our executive compensation;

3. To ratify the selection of Wolf & Company, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending September 30, 2019; and

4. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The record date for the Annual Meeting is December 19, 2018. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date may vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors

/s/ Myron Holubiak

Director, Chief Executive Officer and President

You are cordially invited to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. Your vote is important, no matter how many shares you owned on the record date. A return envelope is enclosed for your convenience and needs no postage if mailed in the United States. If you wish, you may vote via the Internet or telephone. Instructions for doing so are attached to this proxy statement. Even if you have voted by proxy or via the Internet, you may still revoke that vote and vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 13, 2019.

Our proxy statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018, which are enclosed with this mailing, are available athttps://materials.proxyvote.com/17322U.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11 Commerce Drive, 1st Floor

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

FEBRUARY 13, 2019

This proxy statement is furnished to stockholders in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") in connection with the 2019 Annual Meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held on February 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (local time) at Newark Liberty International Marriott Hotel, 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07144 (the "Annual Meeting").

We mailed the proxy materials on or about January 3, 2019 to our stockholders of record and beneficial owners as of December 19, 2018, the record date for the Annual Meeting. Additional copies of this proxy statement and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, notice of meeting, form of proxy, and directions to be able to attend the meeting and vote in person, may be obtained from the Company's Secretary, 11 Commerce Drive, 1st Floor, Cranford, New Jersey 07016.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on February 13, 2019.

This proxy statement, form of proxy, and the accompanying Annual Report on Form 10-K are available athttps://materials.proxyvote.com/17322U.

SOLICITATION AND REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES

The enclosed proxy for the Annual Meeting is being solicited by the directors of the Company. Stockholders of record may vote in person, by mail, telephone, or via the Internet. The toll-free telephone number and Internet web site are listed on the enclosed proxy. If you vote by telephone or via the Internet you do not need to return your proxy card. If you choose to vote by mail, please mark, date and sign the proxy card, and then return it in the enclosed envelope (no postage is necessary if mailed within the United States). Any person giving a proxy may revoke it at any time prior to the exercise thereof by filing with the Secretary of the Company a written revocation or duly executed proxy bearing a later date. The proxy may also be revoked by a shareholder attending the Annual Meeting, withdrawing the proxy and voting in person.

The expense of preparing, printing and mailing the form of proxy and the material used in the solicitation thereof will be borne by the Company. In addition to solicitation by mail, proxies may be solicited by the directors, officers and regular employees of the Company (who will receive no additional compensation therefor) by means of personal interview, telephone or facsimile. It is anticipated that banks, brokerage houses and other institutions, custodians, nominees, fiduciaries or other record holders will be requested to forward the soliciting material to persons for whom they hold shares and to seek authority for the execution of proxies; in such cases, the Company will reimburse such holders for their charges and expenses.

VOTING SECURITIES

The close of business on December 19, 2018 has been fixed as the record date for determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. On that date there were outstanding and entitled to vote 17,798,791 shares of common stock, each of which is entitled to one vote on each matter at the Annual Meeting.

Pursuant to the Company's bylaws the vote of a majority of shares of common stock either present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote will be required to (i) elect directors, and (ii) ratify the selection of the independent auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019.

The presence, in person or by properly executed proxy, of the holders of shares of common stock entitled to cast a majority of all the votes entitled to be cast at the Annual Meeting is necessary to constitute a quorum. Holders of shares of common stock represented by a properly signed, dated and returned proxy will be treated as present at the Annual Meeting for purposes of determining a quorum. Proxies relating to "street name" shares that are voted by brokers will be counted as shares present for purposes of determining the presence of a quorum, but will not be treated as votes cast at the Annual Meeting as to any proposal as to which the brokers do not have voting instructions or discretion to vote on routine matters. These missing votes are known as "broker non-votes."

1

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THIS PROXY MATERIAL AND VOTING

Why am I receiving these materials?

We are sending you this proxy statement and the enclosed proxy card because the board of directors of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is soliciting your proxy to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting of stockholders. We invite you to attend the Annual Meeting and request that you vote on the proposals described in this proxy statement. The meeting will be held on February 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (local time) at the Newark Liberty International Marriott Hotel, 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07144. However, you do not need to attend the meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card or follow the instructions on the enclosed proxy card to vote via the Internet or by telephone.

Who can vote at the Annual Meeting?

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2018, the record date for the Annual Meeting, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On December19, 2018, there were 17,798,791 shares of common stock (each entitled to one vote) outstanding.

Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name

If on December 19, 2018, your shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, LLC, then you are a stockholder of record. As a stockholder of record, you may vote in person at the Annual Meeting, via the Internet or by telephone, or vote by proxy. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to fill out and return the enclosed proxy card to ensure your vote is counted.

Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker or Bank

If on December 19, 2018, your shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock were held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker or other agent on how to vote the shares in your account. You are also invited to attend the Annual Meeting. However, since you are not the stockholder of record, you may not vote your shares in person at the Annual Meeting unless you request and obtain a signed letter or other valid proxy from your broker or other agent.

What am I voting on?

There are two matters scheduled for a vote at the Annual Meeting:

1. to elect seven directors to serve until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified,

2. to approve on a non-binding advisory basis our executive compensation, and

3. to ratify the selection of Wolf & Company, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019.

We will also consider any other business that properly comes before the meeting. As of the record date, we are not aware of any other matters to be submitted for consideration at the meeting. If any other matters are properly brought before the meeting, the persons named in the enclosed proxy card or voter instruction card will vote the shares they represent using their best judgment.

How many votes do I have?

On each matter to be voted upon, you have one vote for each share of common stock you owned as of December 19, 2018.

2

What is the quorum requirement?

A majority of our outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote as of the record date must be present at the Annual Meeting in order for us to hold the meeting and conduct business. This is called a quorum. Your shares will be counted as present at the Annual Meeting if you:

● are present and entitled to vote in person at the Annual Meeting;

● properly submitted a proxy card or voter instruction card in advance of or at the Annual Meeting; or

● do not provide your broker with instructions on how to vote, but the broker submits the proxy nonetheless (a broker non-vote).

If you are present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, but abstain from voting on any or all proposals, your shares are still counted as present and entitled to vote. The proposals listed in this proxy statement identify the votes needed to approve or ratify the

proposed actions. See also "How many votes are needed to approve each Proposal?"

How do I vote?

The procedures for voting are set forth below:

Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name

If you are a stockholder of record, you may vote in person at the Annual Meeting, vote by proxy using the enclosed proxy card, vote via the Internet or by telephone. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote by proxy, via the Internet or by telephone to ensure your vote is counted. You may still attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person if you have already voted by proxy, via the Internet or by telephone. You may vote as follows:

● To vote in person, come to the Annual Meeting and we will give you a ballot when you arrive.

● To vote using the proxy card, simply complete, date and sign the enclosed proxy card and return it promptly in the envelope provided. If you return your signed proxy card to us before the Annual Meeting, we will vote your shares as you direct.

● To vote via the Internet or by telephone, follow the instructions on the enclosed proxy card.

Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of Broker or Bank

If you hold your shares in "street name" and thus are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker, bank or other agent, you must vote your shares in the manner prescribed by your broker or other nominee. Your broker or other nominee has enclosed or otherwise provided a voting instruction card for you to use in directing the broker or nominee how to vote your shares. Check the voting form used by that organization to see if it offers internet or telephone voting. To vote in person at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent. Follow the instructions from your broker or bank included with these proxy materials, or contact your broker or bank to request a proxy form.

How are votes counted?

You may vote "FOR", "AGAINST" or "ABSTAIN" to (i) elect seven directors to serve until the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, (ii) approve on a non-binding advisory basis our executive compensation, and (iii) ratify the selection of Wolf & Company, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019.

If you submit your proxy, vote via the Internet or by telephone but abstain from voting on one or more matters, your shares will be counted as present at the Annual Meeting for the purpose of determining a quorum. Your shares also will be counted as present at the meeting for the purpose of calculating the vote on the particular matter with respect to which you abstained from voting.

If you abstain from voting on a proposal, your abstention has the same effect as a vote against that proposal. See "How many votes are needed to approve each Proposal?"

3