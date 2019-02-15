Citius Pharmaceuticals : Q1 2019 Form 10-Q

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
For the quarterly period ended: December 31, 2018
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
11 Commerce Drive, First Floor, Cranford, NJ 07016
(908) 967-6677
As of February 8, 2019, there were 18,520,360 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, of the registrant issued and outstanding.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS
December 31, 2018
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
PART II.
OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
Item 5.
Other Information
Item 6.
Exhibits
16
Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
SIGNATURES
EXPLANATORY NOTE
In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and unless the context otherwise requires, the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc., taken as a whole.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in this report and in other documents which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to:
● our ability to raise funds for general corporate purposes and operations, including our clinical trials;
● the cost, timing and results of our clinical trials;
● our ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for our product candidates;
● the commercial feasibility and success of our technology;
● our ability to recruit qualified management and technical personnel to carry out our operations; and
● the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and elsewhere in this report.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the filing date of this report.
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December
31,
2018
September 30, 2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Other receivables
$
7,041,473$
9,184,003
-818,343
Prepaid expenses
Total Current Assets
7,088,096
10,060,078
Property and Equipment, Net
1,2481,483
Other Assets:
Deposits
-
In-process research and development19,400,00019,400,000
-
Goodwill 1,586,7961,586,796
Total Other AssetsTotal Assets
20,988,96320,988,963$ 28,078,307$ 31,050,524
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable Accrued expenses Accrued compensation
$
2,083,432$ 1,573,444
200,430
181,657
1,381,415
1,198,915
Accrued interest - related parties Notes payable - related parties
61,857
57,854
172,970
172,970
Total Current Liabilities
3,900,104
3,184,840
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock - $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 17,798,791 and 16,198,791 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
17,79968,292,972
16,19968,107,323
Accumulated deficit
(44,132,568)(40,257,838)
Total Stockholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|
December
|
December
|
31,
|
31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
$
|
-$
|
-
|
Operating Expenses
|
Research and development
|
2,113,101
|
606,521
|
General and administrative
|
1,588,124
|
2,346,240
|
Stock-based compensation - general and administrative
|
171,249
|
290,021
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
3,872,474
|
3,242,782
|
Operating Loss
|
(3,872,474)
|
(3,242,782)
|
Other Income (Expense)
|
Interest income
|
1,747
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
(4,003)
|
(3,384)
|
Total Other Expense, Net
|
(2,256)
|
(3,384)
|
Loss before Income Taxes
|
(3,874,730)
|
(3,246,166)
|
Income tax benefit
|
-
|
-
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(3,246,166)
|
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
Basic and diluted
|
8,605,046
|
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
17,764,008
2