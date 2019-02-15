Citius Pharmaceuticals : Q1 2019 Form 10-Q

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

☒ QUARTERLY REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended: December 31, 2018

OR

☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ______________ to ______________

Commission File Number 001-38174

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 27-3425913 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.)

11 Commerce Drive, First Floor, Cranford, NJ 07016

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(908) 967-6677

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code )

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report )

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to filed such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (Section 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company.

Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒

As of February 8, 2019, there were 18,520,360 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, of the registrant issued and outstanding.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS

December 31, 2018

Page

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

1 1 1 2 3 4 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 11 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 14 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 14 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION 15 15 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 15 Item 1A. Risk Factors 15 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 15 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 15 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 15 Item 5. Other Information 15 Item 6. Exhibits 15 16

Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

SIGNATURES

i

EXPLANATORY NOTE

In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and unless the context otherwise requires, the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc., taken as a whole.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in this report and in other documents which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to:

● our ability to raise funds for general corporate purposes and operations, including our clinical trials;

● the cost, timing and results of our clinical trials;

● our ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for our product candidates;

● the commercial feasibility and success of our technology;

● our ability to recruit qualified management and technical personnel to carry out our operations; and

● the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and elsewhere in this report.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the filing date of this report.

ii

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December

31,

2018

September 30, 2018

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Other receivables

$

7,041,473$

9,184,003

-818,343

Prepaid expenses

46,62357,732

Total Current Assets

7,088,096

10,060,078

Property and Equipment, Net

1,2481,483

Other Assets:

Deposits

2,1672,167

In-process research and development19,400,00019,400,000

Goodwill 1,586,7961,586,796

Total Other AssetsTotal Assets

20,988,96320,988,963$ 28,078,307$ 31,050,524

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable Accrued expenses Accrued compensation

$

2,083,432$ 1,573,444

200,430

181,657

1,381,415

1,198,915

Accrued interest - related parties Notes payable - related parties

61,857

57,854

172,970

172,970

Total Current Liabilities

3,900,104

3,184,840

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock - $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 17,798,791 and 16,198,791 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

17,79968,292,972

16,19968,107,323

Accumulated deficit

(44,132,568)(40,257,838)

Total Stockholders' Equity

24,178,20327,865,684

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 28,078,307$ 31,050,524

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December December 31, 31, 2018 2017

Revenues $ -$ - Operating Expenses Research and development 2,113,101 606,521 General and administrative 1,588,124 2,346,240 Stock-based compensation - general and administrative 171,249 290,021 Total Operating Expenses 3,872,474 3,242,782 Operating Loss (3,872,474) (3,242,782) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 1,747 - Interest expense (4,003) (3,384) Total Other Expense, Net (2,256) (3,384) Loss before Income Taxes (3,874,730) (3,246,166) Income tax benefit - - Net Loss $ (3,246,166) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.38) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic and diluted 8,605,046 See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 17,764,008

2