Citius Pharmaceuticals Successfully Raises $5.3 Million

CRANFORD, N.J., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius") ("Company")("CTXR"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products, announced today that the Company completed an at-the-market offering for $5.3 million in gross proceeds, with insiders responsible for supporting over 37% of the raise. Mr. Leonard Mazur, Executive Chairman of Citius Pharmaceuticals, invested $1.8 million and Mr. Myron Holubiak, President and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals, invested $200,000 in the Company to bring the deal into fruition.

"Management once again demonstrated its confidence in a very tangible way in Citius and its late stage development program," said Myron Holubiak, President and CEO. "We intend to use the capital from the raise towards our Phase 3 clinical trial for Mino-Lok, our Phase 2b clinical trial of Halobetasol-Lidocaine cream, and development of Mino-Wrap. This raise will continue progression towards critical milestones across all development programs."



"More than $24 million has now been invested into the Company privately by the founders and insiders since its inception, said Leonard Mazur, Executive Chairman of Citius Pharmaceuticals. "These insider stock purchases are a testament to our commitment to the company and our belief in its future success. I am confident that we have built a strong growth platform at Citius and I look forward to the many successes we will incur going forward."

Mino-Lok is an antibiotic lock solution consisting of three active ingredients that salvages infected central venous catheters in patients with CRBSIs, Halobetasol-Lidocaine cream, or CITI-002, is a topical treatment consisting of lidocaine and a corticosteroid candidate which aims to be the first and only FDA-approved prescription therapy for symptomatic relief of the pain and discomfort of hemorrhoids, and Mino-Wrap is a liquefying gel-based wrap containing minocycline and rifampin for reducing tissue expander (TE) infections following breast reconstructive surgeries.

Mino-Lok® is under investigation and not approved for commercial use.

