Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius") (CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Myron Holubiak, will present at the Biotech Showcase Investor Conference. The conference will be held on January 7-9, 2019 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

During the conference, Mr. Holubiak will deliver the Company's corporate presentation and discuss recent business highlights and updates on Mino-Lok® and CITI-002. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Mr. Andrew Scott: ascott@citiuspharma.com.

About Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor conference, during JPM 2019, devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year.

Now in its eleventh year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings.

In addition to biopharmaceutical and life science company executives, Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals.

Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives, cancer care and unique prescription products that use innovative, patented or proprietary formulations of previously approved active pharmaceutical ingredients. We seek to achieve leading market positions by providing therapeutic products that address unmet medical needs. By using previously approved drugs with substantial safety and efficacy data, we seek to reduce the risks associated with pharmaceutical product development and regulatory requirements. Citius develops products that have intellectual property protection and competitive advantages to existing therapeutic approaches. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "plan" and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: patent and intellectual property matters; risks associated with conducting our Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok, including completing patient enrollment and opening study sites; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; risks related to our growth strategy our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to identify, acquire, close, and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Andrew Scott

Vice President, Corporate Development

(o) 908-967-6676

ascott@citiuspharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-investor-conference-300772971.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.