Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced today that the company will deliver a presentation at the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo that is being held August 18 – 20, 2020.

Event: MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Presentation Time: 4:50 PM ET

Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will provide an overview of the Company, including the recent closing of a $9.6 million public offering of common stock, and the recent submission of a briefing package to the FDA Division of Anti-Infective Products regarding Mino-Wrap, a novel approach to reducing post-operative infections associated with surgical implants.

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo first at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/august/moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo/speakers/5476acba10114c999696c5b87c393151/leonard-mazur/?scode=050920

Once registered, investors can then access the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo platform beginning the morning of August 18, 2020 at:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/august/moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo/platform/login

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

