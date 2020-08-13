Log in
Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo

08/13/2020 | 09:46am EDT

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced today that the company will deliver a presentation at the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo that is being held August 18 – 20, 2020.

     Event: MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo

     Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

     Presentation Time: 4:50 PM ET

Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will provide an overview of the Company, including the recent closing of a $9.6 million public offering of common stock, and the recent submission of a briefing package to the FDA Division of Anti-Infective Products regarding Mino-Wrap, a novel approach to reducing post-operative infections associated with surgical implants.

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo first at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/august/moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo/speakers/5476acba10114c999696c5b87c393151/leonard-mazur/?scode=050920 

Once registered, investors can then access the MoneyShow Las Vegas Virtual Expo platform beginning the morning of August 18, 2020 at:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/august/moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo/platform/login

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Contact:

Andrew Scott                
Vice President, Corporate Development 
(O) 908-967-6677 x105
ascott@citiuspharma.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-moneyshow-las-vegas-virtual-expo-301111898.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
