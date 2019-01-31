CitiusTech : Launches BIC-Audit, the Healthcare Industry's First Solution for Comprehensive Audits of Clinical Measures, Cohorts and Rules

CitiusTech,
a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions,
today announced the launch of BIC-Audit,
the industry’s first real-time audit solution. With its ability to
create traceability across financial, contractual, operational and
regulatory domains, BIC-Audit empowers physicians, quality management
professionals, practice administrators and third-party vendors to not
only easily generate audit reports but also to determine the correctness
of measure calculations, to ensure compliance.
“As the healthcare industry continues to move towards value-based care,
measuring and tracking clinical quality measures over time is becoming
critical for all healthcare organizations - for care delivery, financial
reimbursements and regulatory compliance,” said Jeffrey Springer, Senior
Vice President of Healthcare Solutions at CitiusTech. “Today, most
healthcare organizations do not have the technology platform to support
clinical quality audits to answer which specific measures are used
against certain populations and which patients are compliant. BIC-Audit
can transform not only the contractual and regulatory audit management
process but also ad-hoc audits from providers with questions about
compliance with real-time reporting, increased accuracy of submissions
and unmatched traceability.”
BIC-Audit also supports complete coverage of major regulatory programs
including NCQA and CMS. It also supports internal and ad-hoc audits. It
offers self-service expertise to pull information required during an
audit without a hard dependency on any third parties. BIC-Audit
leverages CitiusTech’s next-gen BI-Clinical
platform to make information available at the speed of business.
BI-Clinical has 900+ pre-built KPIs (MIPS / MACRA, HEDIS®, PQRS) as well
as custom quality measures to generate real-time audit reports.
BIC-Audit provides 10-year comprehensive support for all clinical
quality measures developed and supported by BI-Clinical with the
following powerful features and components:
-
Pre-built comprehensive library of required reports during audit with
traceability by provider, measure and even regulation
-
Identification of certifications required for audit
-
Documentation management for attestations
-
Real-time measure compliance reports against specific data sets
-
Links to federal register referencing the specific audit regulation
BIC-Audit fully integrates with BI-Clinical. BI-Clinical is the only
tool in the industry that is certified for provider and payer quality
measures with ONC HIT 2015 and NCQA HEDIS 2018 certifications and offers
100 percent compliance commitment for MACRA and HEDIS 2019. CitiusTech
is also a CMS approved certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR)
for 2017 performance period of MIPS.
*HEDIS is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality
Assurance (NCQA).
About CitiusTech
CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com)
is a specialist provider of healthcare technology services and solutions
to medical technology companies, providers, payers and life sciences
organizations, with over 3,500 professionals worldwide. CitiusTech’s
services and solutions include healthcare software development,
healthcare interoperability, regulatory compliance, BI/analytics,
consumer engagement, care coordination and population health management.
CitiusTech helps customers accelerate innovation in healthcare through
solutions and accelerators for clinical quality reporting, healthcare
big data, cloud computing, mobile health and predictive analytics. With
cutting-edge technology expertise, world-class service quality and a
global resource base, CitiusTech consistently delivers best-in-class
solutions and an unmatched cost advantage to healthcare clients
worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005521/en/