CitiusTech : Launches BIC-Audit, the Healthcare Industry's First Solution for Comprehensive Audits of Clinical Measures, Cohorts and Rules

BIC-Audit enables organizations to generate real-time audit reports across financial, contractual, operational and regulatory domains leveraging 900+ pre-built KPIs supporting multiple programs including CMS and NCQA – and a 10-year audit tracking guarantee

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, today announced the launch of BIC-Audit, the industry’s first real-time audit solution. With its ability to create traceability across financial, contractual, operational and regulatory domains, BIC-Audit empowers physicians, quality management professionals, practice administrators and third-party vendors to not only easily generate audit reports but also to determine the correctness of measure calculations, to ensure compliance.

“As the healthcare industry continues to move towards value-based care, measuring and tracking clinical quality measures over time is becoming critical for all healthcare organizations - for care delivery, financial reimbursements and regulatory compliance,” said Jeffrey Springer, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Solutions at CitiusTech. “Today, most healthcare organizations do not have the technology platform to support clinical quality audits to answer which specific measures are used against certain populations and which patients are compliant. BIC-Audit can transform not only the contractual and regulatory audit management process but also ad-hoc audits from providers with questions about compliance with real-time reporting, increased accuracy of submissions and unmatched traceability.”

BIC-Audit also supports complete coverage of major regulatory programs including NCQA and CMS. It also supports internal and ad-hoc audits. It offers self-service expertise to pull information required during an audit without a hard dependency on any third parties. BIC-Audit leverages CitiusTech’s next-gen BI-Clinical platform to make information available at the speed of business. BI-Clinical has 900+ pre-built KPIs (MIPS / MACRA, HEDIS®, PQRS) as well as custom quality measures to generate real-time audit reports. BIC-Audit provides 10-year comprehensive support for all clinical quality measures developed and supported by BI-Clinical with the following powerful features and components:

Pre-built comprehensive library of required reports during audit with traceability by provider, measure and even regulation

Identification of certifications required for audit

Documentation management for attestations

Real-time measure compliance reports against specific data sets

Links to federal register referencing the specific audit regulation

BIC-Audit fully integrates with BI-Clinical. BI-Clinical is the only tool in the industry that is certified for provider and payer quality measures with ONC HIT 2015 and NCQA HEDIS 2018 certifications and offers 100 percent compliance commitment for MACRA and HEDIS 2019. CitiusTech is also a CMS approved certified Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for 2017 performance period of MIPS.

*HEDIS is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

