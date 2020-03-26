Log in
CitiusTech : Provides Rapid Technology Solutions and Support to Help Healthcare Clients Manage the COVID-19 Pandemic

03/26/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, today announced the company is supporting its healthcare clients with solutions and technology services focused on combating the COVID-19 pandemic. CitiusTech has augmented its COVID-19 taskforce to meet the immediate needs of its healthcare clients.

“COVID-19 has become the principal focus area for many of our healthcare clients,” said Abhay Singhal, senior vice president and head of provider and healthcare Services. "Given the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic, we are expanding our team to provide timely support to these organizations.”

CitiusTech is enabling clients to set up COVID-19 KPIs and performance dashboards – intuitive patient and provider dashboards, real-time analytics and pre-built clinical measures. With seamless access to information and analytics, care teams will be able to respond more effectively to the current crisis, through improved planning, tracking of key resources, capacity management and risk identification.

The COVID-19 KPIs and Performance Dashboards integrate with BI-Clinical™, CitiusTech’s healthcare analytics platform. CitiusTech is making these technology modules available to clients at a minimal incremental cost. Technology services to support COVID-19 efforts are also being offered at a discounted rate to clients. Services include data integration (HL7/FHIR), interface monitoring, QA, DevOps and Data Science (AI/ML).

“The pandemic has become a humanitarian crisis and has put an enormous strain on healthcare resources,” said Rizwan Koita, CEO of CitiusTech. “It’s our mission to help healthcare organizations scale their capabilities to support the rapidly increasing patient volumes.”

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a specialist provider of healthcare technology services and solutions to healthcare technology companies, providers, payers and life sciences organizations. With over 4,000 professionals worldwide, CitiusTech enables healthcare organizations to drive clinical value chain excellence – across integration & interoperability, data management (EDW, Big Data), performance management (BI / analytics), predictive analytics & data science and digital engagement (mobile, IoT). CitiusTech helps customers accelerate innovation in healthcare through specialized solutions, healthcare technology platforms, proficiencies and accelerators. With cutting-edge technology expertise, world-class service quality and a global resource base, CitiusTech consistently delivers best-in-class solutions and an unmatched cost advantage to healthcare organizations worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
