Citizen Watch America : Celebrates “March Is Me” Month

“Love who you are, embrace who you are. Love yourself. When you love yourself, people can kind of pick up on that: they can see confidence, they can see self-esteem, and naturally, people gravitate towards you.” – Lilly Singh

Citizen Watch America has announced their participation in the celebration of March Is Me Month to align with International Women’s Day on March 8th 2020. Created by the Women’s Jewelry Association (WJA) this initiative will be supported by many of the biggest names in jewelry and watch manufacturing and retail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005080/en/

Citizen's Capella (EX1500-52A) - $825.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

March is Me Month will launch on March 1st, 2020 with the goal of empowering women to celebrate herself. As many women today are wanting to recognize their own personal and professional milestones, she is encouraged to visit a retail jeweler or go online and treat herself to a piece of jewelry or watch – just because she deserves it.

During March is Me Month, Citizen Watch America will be supporting its retailers with advertising initiatives and a social media campaign. Citizen will be offering 15% discount sitewide during International Women’s Day weekend (March 6th – 9th) on their respective websites to promote self-purchase. Bulova will also be offering a 15% discount sitewide on March 12th – 15th.

“We are excited to be a part of the March Is Me Month initiative to inspire women everywhere to celebrate themselves,” says Susan Chandler, Chief Merchandising Officer of Citizen Watch America. “Women are independent and dedicated and should acknowledge their success and hard work. March Is Me is much more than an opportunity for women to self-purchase, it’s an expression of empowerment. This is the time for her to take a moment, reflect and reward herself.”

Watches featured in the March is Me campaign include the most popular styles such as the Citizen’s Capella & Ceci timepieces, Frederique Constant’s Classic Caree, and Bulova’s Rubaiyat & Classic Timepiece.

For more information on March Is Me Month, please visit: https://www.womensjewelryassociation.com/marchismemonth. For more information on Citizen Watch America Brands, please visit: https://www.citizenwatch.com/, https://www.bulova.com/, and https://us.frederiqueconstant.com/

About Citizen Watch America

Citizen Watch America represents the sales and marketing for Citizen Group within the U.S., Caribbean and Latin American markets. The brands included within Citizen Watch America are Citizen, Bulova, and Frederique Constant.

As a true manufacture d’horlogerie, CITIZEN integrates a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. Known for its proprietary technology Eco – Drive which powers its watches from natural and artificial light sources so no battery replacement is necessary.

Founded by Joseph Bulova in 1875 and headquartered in NYC, Bulova remains an iconic brand at the forefront of today’s timepiece industry. Bulova’s distinguished portfolio includes Bulova, Caravelle, as well as licensed Harley-Davidson® Timepieces by Bulova watches, Frank Lloyd Wright® Collection watches and clocks, and Bulova Clocks.

Frederique Constant is a watch manufacturer based in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland involved in all stages of watch production, from initial design to final assembly and quality control.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005080/en/