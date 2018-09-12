Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Citizens Against Government Waste : Blasts House Democrats’ Plan to Revive Earmarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) President Tom Schatz issued the following statement excoriating House Democrats after Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced that reviving pork-barrel earmarks would be part of their “government overhaul package,” should they win a majority in the midterm elections:

“The proposed revival of earmarks could not be more antithetical to anything resembling government reform. This scheme is all taxpayers need to know about the Democrats’ warped legislative priorities. Earmarks are nothing more than legalized, taxpayer-funded bribery. They are corrupt, inequitable, and wasteful. Whip Hoyer’s proposal stands in stark contrast to the sordid history of the practice.

“Since 1991, CAGW’s annual Congressional Pig Book has exposed 110,861 earmarks costing $344.5 billion. Members of Congress and lobbyists went to jail due to earmarks, including Reps. Randy ‘Duke’ Cunningham (R-Calif.) and Bob Ney (R-Ohio).

“The distribution of earmarks skews heavily toward those in power. In the 111th Congress, when the names of members who requested earmarks were included in spending bills, House and Senate appropriators, who constituted 15 percent of Congress, pocketed 61 percent of the earmarks and 51 percent of the money.

“Earmarks are a lazy and unfair way to circumvent the appropriations process. They have been roundly excoriated by the American people, who have made it clear that they want an end to business as usual in Washington. Earmarks for teapot museums, indoor rainforests, and bridges to nowhere should not be restored; they should be permanently banned.”

Citizens Against Government Waste is the nation's largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:02pFranklin Templeton Investments Canada Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs
AQ
10:02pPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Top Line Phase 3 Data for Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent 1404
AQ
10:02pXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
10:02pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Divest Riverside Clinical and Standardized Testing Portfolio to Alpine Investors
PR
10:02pALPINE INVESTORS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE RIVERSIDE CLINICAL AND STANDARDIZED TESTING PORTFOLIO OF HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT (NASDAQ : Hmhc) (hmh)
BU
10:02pMonroe Capital Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offering of $69 Million 5.75% Notes Due 2023
GL
10:02pVSB BANCORP, INC. : Announces Our Forty-Fourth Consecutive Cash Dividend
AC
10:02pGALAPAGOS : MorphoSys and Galapagos announce U.S. Antitrust Clearance for global license agreement for MOR106 with pharma partner
GL
10:02pAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints David W. Gryska to the Company’s Board of Directors
BU
10:01pORIGINAL SIXTEEN TO ONE MINE : Ii. management's discussion and analysis of plan of operation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.