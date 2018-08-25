Citizens Against Government Waste : Honors Sen. John McCain

Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) joins the rest of the nation in
mourning the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).
CAGW President Tom Schatz released the
following statement:
“America has lost a giant, and taxpayers have lost a dear friend. On
behalf of the entire board and staff of CAGW, we would like to express
our deep condolences and sympathies to Cindy McCain and the
whole McCain family for their tragic loss.
“Sen. John McCain was, simply put, an American legend. He was a war hero
over the skies of Vietnam and during the hell of captivity. After
overcoming his brutal experience as a prisoner of war, he turned to
public service as a congressman and then a senator from Arizona
beginning in 1983. In 2008 he was the Republican nominee for President
of the United States, earning nearly 60 million votes.
“During his time in the Senate, Sen. McCain was, without a doubt, the
greatest legislative friend and ally that CAGW has ever known. No other
member of Congress went to the lengths he did to amplify CAGW’s message
against government waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. From fighting
what was once a lonely battle against earmarks in the 1990s to standing
against profligate spending, even from his own party, Sen. McCain was
the taxpayers’ consummate champion. He was also a regular featured
speaker at CAGW’s annual Congressional Pig Book press
conferences, where he would magnify the outrage expressed by taxpayers
across the nation at the pork-barrel spending habits of Washington. It
is no exaggeration to say that without his support and efforts, CAGW
would not be as strong and influential as it is today.
“Sen. McCain was fond of saying, ‘Nothing in life is more liberating
than to fight for a cause larger than yourself.’ Those words are the
perfect representation of Sen. McCain’s life. They rang true for him;
they rang true for the throngs of waste-fighters who came after him; and
they ring true for us today. Fighting for something greater than self is
the legacy of Sen. John McCain. He put our country first, and inspired a
generation to do the same.”
Citizens
Against Government Waste is the nation’s largest nonpartisan,
nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and
mismanagement in government.
