Citizens Financial : 2Q19 Pillar 3 Regulatory Disclosures

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

June 30, 2019 Pillar 3 Regulatory Disclosures

INTRODUCTION

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions with $162.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. Our mission is to help our customers, colleagues and communities reach their potential. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, we offer a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. We help our customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, we provide an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, we offer corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com.

Report Overview

We produce this report quarterly to update market participants regarding risk-based capital and risk exposures as required under U.S. regulations that interpret global regulatory standards known as "Basel III," established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Basel Committee refers to this ongoing requirement as "Pillar 3 Regulatory Disclosures." This report provides information on our capital structure, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, RWA and overall capital adequacy. This report also includes information on the methodologies used to calculate RWA. This report is unaudited and should be read in conjunction with our 2018 Form 10-K and 2Q19 Form 10-Q, which include important information on risk management policies and practices, and our June 2019 FR Y-9C. Appendix 1 of this report contains references to specific sections of our 2018 Form 10-K and 2Q19 Form 10-Q to facilitate location of applicable information.

This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, as discussed further in Appendix 2 of this report.

Scope of Application

The Basel III framework applies to CFG and its subsidiary bank, CBNA. CFG is a "standardized approach" and "AOCI opt-out" reporting institution under the U.S. Basel III Standardized approach. Our basis for consolidation used for regulatory financial statement reporting purposes is the same as the basis used for our financial statements prepared under GAAP. Please refer to Financial Statements - Note 1 - Basis of Presentation: Significant Accounting Policies in our 2018 Form 10-K for more information on the basis for consolidation for financial reporting purposes.

Restrictions on transfers between CFG and CBNA

A number of regulations and statutes restrict transfers of funds and capital within CFG. CFG is a financial holding company and a BHC, regulated and supervised by the FRB. The OCC is the primary regulator and supervisor for CBNA. Applicable statutes and regulations that may pertain either to the BHC, CBNA, and all entities as affiliates may restrict transfers of funds and capital between these entities.

Sections 23A and 23B of the Federal Reserve Act and FRB Regulation W are the primary restrictors of lending, borrowing, and otherwise transacting business between affiliates. Please refer to Business - Regulation and Supervision - Transactions with Affiliates and Insiders in our 2018 Form 10-K for a discussion of these regulations.

Restrictions on the payment of dividends and other capital distributions within the group weigh most heavily on CBNA. The FRB expects a BHC to act as a "source of strength" to each individual subsidiary bank it holds, providing capital as needed. Consistent with this view, bank regulators ensure that a bank does not return capital to the BHC in a manner that would undermine its overall "safety and soundness." Therefore, CBNA is subject to specific qualitative and quantitative tests and examinations that may restrict it from paying dividends or otherwise returning capital to the BHC. For more information, please refer to Business - Regulation and Supervision in our 2018 Form