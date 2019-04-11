Citizens Financial : Capital Markets, Inc. Advises HB Chemical on its Acquisition by Ravago Group

04/11/2019

BOSTON - Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to HB Chemical in its acquisition by The Ravago Group.Through this sale to Ravago, the owners of HB Chemical have gained liquidity as well as a partner with significant experience and resources in the specialty chemicals industry. The acquisition will establish a North American foothold in rubber chemical distribution for Ravago.

Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, HB Chemical is one of North America's largest independent distributors of specialty chemicals focused on the rubber market. The company offers its customers a comprehensive inventory of products from leading manufacturers from around the world, and maintains an extensive network of stocking locations across the United States and Mexico to quickly and effectively serve its customers. HB Chemical will operate as a unit within Ravago Americas and will remain under the leadership of Divisional Vice President Jeff Rand.

'We appreciate the work of the Citizens team and their tenacious commitment to advising HB Chemical and its affiliates through this important process,' said Rand. 'Ravago is the ideal partner for helping our business take the next step in its history.'

'It was a pleasure representing the HB Chemical team in their sale to Ravago,' said Managing Director Kevin Mayer, who leads Citizens Capital Markets' Chemicals efforts. 'Highlighting the company's strong niche market position, sterling reputation and attention to customer service were essential to maximize value for our client in this highly synergistic transaction.'

Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. provides merger and acquisition, capital raising and other financial advisory services to middle market companies across a focused set of industry verticals. Citizens delivers thoughtful advice, keen market insight and superior execution to clients, both nationally and internationally. Citizens' managing directors average nearly 30 years of experience and have directly executed more than 700 transactions throughout their careers.

