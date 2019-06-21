Citizens Financial : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 20, 2019 CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-36636 05-0412693 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File No.) Identification No.) One Citizens Plaza Providence, RI 02903 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (401) 456-7000 Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Name of each exchange
symbol on which registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share CFG New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/40 th CFG PrD New York Stock Exchange
interest in a share of 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating
Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock,
Series D

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. Effective June 20, 2019, the Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") approved and adopted an amendment and restatement of the Company's Bylaws (as so amended and restated, the "Bylaws") to implement proxy access. Section 2.10(c) has been added to Article II of the Bylaws to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20 shareholders, owning 3% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock continuously for at least 3 years, to nominate and include in the Company's annual meeting proxy materials director nominees constituting up to 20% of the Board of Directors. Such nominations are subject to disclosure, eligibility and procedural requirements as set forth in Section 2.10(c), including the requirement that the Company receive notice of such nominations not less than 120 days nor more than 150 days prior to the first anniversary of the filing of the Company's definitive proxy statement for the preceding year's annual meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Bylaws also include other changes to the provisions of Section 2.10 to account for the implementation of proxy access. The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Bylaws, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibit Description Number (d) Exhibit 3.1 Bylaws of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. as amended and restated on June 20, 2019

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. By: /s/ Robin S. Elkowitz Robin S. Elkowitz Executive Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Secretary Date: June 21, 2019

Exhibit 3.1 BYLAWS OF CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. As Amended and Restated June 20, 2019. * * * * * ARTICLE 1 OFFICES Section 1.01 . Registered Office. The registered office of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (the " Corporation ") is Corporation Service Company, 2711 Centerville Road, Ste. 400, City of Wilmington, County of New Castle, Delaware 19808. Section 1.02 . Other Offices. The Corporation may also have offices at such other places both within and without the State of Delaware as the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the " Board of Directors ") may from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may require. Section 1.03 . Books. The books of the Corporation may be kept within or without the State of Delaware as the Board of Directors may from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may require. ARTICLE 2 MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS Section 2.01 . Time and Place of Meetings. All meetings of stockholders shall be held at such place, either within or without the State of Delaware, on such date and at such time as may be determined from time to time by the Board of Directors (or the chairman of the Board of Directors in the absence of a designation by the Board of Directors). Section 2.02 . Annual Meetings. The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Corporation for the purpose of electing directors and for the transaction of such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting shall be held on such date, and at such time and place, if any, within or without the State of Delaware as may be designated from time to time by the Board of Directors. The Corporation may postpone, reschedule or cancel any annual meeting of stockholders previously scheduled. i

Section 2.03 . Special Meetings. Except as otherwise provided by law or the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the " Certificate of Incorporation "), and subject to the rights of the holders of one or more series of Preferred Stock (as defined in the Certificate of Incorporation), special meetings of the stockholders of the Corporation may be called only by or at the direction of the Board of Directors, the chairman of the Board of Directors or the chief executive officer of the Corporation. Section 2.04 . Notice of Meetings and Adjourned Meetings; Waivers of Notice. Whenever stockholders are required or permitted to take any action at a meeting, a written notice of the meeting shall be given which shall state the place, if any, date and hour of the meeting, the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, and, in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called. Unless otherwise provided by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware as the same exists or may hereafter be amended (" Delaware Law "), such notice shall be given not less than 10 nor more than 60 days before the date of the meeting to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at such meeting. The Board of Directors or the chairman of the meeting may adjourn the meeting to another time or place (whether or not a quorum is present), and notice need not be given of the adjourned meeting if the time, place, if any, and the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, are announced at the meeting at which such adjournment is made. At the adjourned meeting, the Corporation may transact any business which might have been transacted at the original meeting. If the adjournment is for more than 30 days, or after the adjournment a new record date is fixed for the adjourned meeting, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting. A written waiver of any such notice signed by the person entitled thereto, or a waiver by electronic transmission by the person entitled to notice, whether before or after the time stated therein, shall be deemed equivalent to notice. Attendance of a person at a meeting shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when the person attends the meeting for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Business transacted at any special meeting of stockholders shall be limited to the purposes stated in the notice. Section 2.05 . Quorum. Unless otherwise provided under the Certificate of Incorporation or these Amended and Restated Bylaws (the " Bylaws ") and subject to Delaware Law, the presence, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a ii

