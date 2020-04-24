Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware : Lauds Rev. Al Sharpton for Letter Demanding Skadden Arps Remove Martin Luther Jr. King Banner from Website, Citing Lack of Diversity in Recent Promotions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:21am EDT

Today, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) lauded lifelong civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton after he penned a letter to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Executive Partner Eric Friedman, calling on the firm to remove a banner of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from its website homepage following news that of Skadden’s thirteen newly-named partners, none are African American or Latinx.

In his letter, Reverend Al Sharpton criticized the firm’s use of Dr. King’s likeness in light of its failure to introduce meaningful diversity measures in its offices in Wilmington and across the globe, writing:

“As I sought to research Skadden Arps, I was deeply disturbed to find that the homepage of your firm’s website depicts a photo of the most influential civil rights leader in American history, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who gave his life in service of pursuing his dream of equality for all men.

“That Skadden Arps would so cynically and disingenuously use a photograph of Dr. King’s memorial in our nation’s capital to falsely imply that the firm embodies the ideals of fair justice and equal treatment for all is appalling. While Skadden Arps may be indifferent to Dr. King’s legacy, the fight for equality he championed rages on in countless Americans, including myself, and I am offended by this callous manipulation of his legacy.”

Said Chris Coffey, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager, “For too long, Delaware’s court system has been plagued by the institutional disenfranchisement of people of color from the top down. The inequities caused by a court system run by mostly white men is a direct result of firms like Skadden Arps denying advancement opportunities to people of color. It’s offensive that Skadden is cynically wielding Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memorial on its website when in reality, their diversity practices consistently block African Americans from reaching partner level within the firm – positions that feed directly into highest levels of this state’s judiciary.

“Of 290 law partners listed in Wilmington, less than 6% are racial minorities, and by their own reporting, Skadden Arps epitomizes the problem – out of eleven partners, ten are white, including the one newly-named partner in their Wilmington office.

“I applaud Reverend Sharpton’s courage to speak truth to power on this issue, and urge Skadden to stop making appalling symbolic gestures touting diversity when its own hiring practices are a driving force of systemic inequity and discrimination towards African Americans in Delaware’s justice system.”

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
10:31aSONY : develops MaaS common database platform using blockchain
AQ
10:31aPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Becton | Technavio
BU
10:31aInnate Pharma Files Its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) and Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
10:31aAVETTA : Joins National Safety Council SAFER Task Force to Ensure Employee Safety Through the Pandemic
BU
10:30aPlaybox (US), Inc. Announces It Has Approved Name Change to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc to Reflect New Direction
NE
10:30aNotice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding capital securities issued in 2016
GL
10:29aINVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Sewer Main Replacement Project in Hill Section of Scranton
PU
10:28aCREDITO VALTELLINESE S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders meeting - Approved all items on the agenda
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group