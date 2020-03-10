Citrine Informatics : Named to the 2020 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Citrine Informatics announced that it has been named to CB Insights’ AI 100 list, an annual showcase of the most promising artificial intelligence startups in the world.

Citrine is the industry leader in materials informatics, empowering data-driven innovation in materials and chemicals. Providing data management and AI tools customized to materials applications, the Citrine platform is an essential workflow tool, enabling scientists and engineers at large manufacturing and materials companies to systematically leverage and accelerate data-driven product development.

“It’s been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

“The chemicals and materials industry is charging forward to a more sustainable and agile future, and it’s exciting to see the work we’re doing at Citrine Informatics recognized on this year’s CB Insights AI 100 list. We’re proving how AI can accelerate materials and chemicals development, so the question for many companies has moved from if they want to use AI, to how will they exploit AI’s capabilities,” said Citrine’s CEO, Greg Mulholland.

Citrine has been recognized several times for its innovation milestones in the last few years, most recently named in the 2020 Cleantech 100, a list of the leading companies in sustainable innovation.

ABOUT CB INSIGHTS

CB Insights helps the world’s leading companies accelerate their digital strategy and transformation efforts with data, not opinion. Our Emerging Tech Insights Platform provides companies with actionable insights and tools to discover and manage their response to emerging technology and startups. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

ABOUT CITRINE INFORMATICS

Citrine Informatics is the award-winning materials informatics platform for data-driven materials and chemicals development. It won the 2017 World Materials Forum Start-up Challenge, the 2018 AI Breakthrough award as the "Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing", and 2020 Cleantech 100 honors. The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, guides R&D strategy, and codifies research IP; enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include Panasonic, BASF, LANXESS, AGC, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe. For more information visit our website at Citrine.io, or contact us at +1 650-276-7318.

