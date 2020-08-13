Citron's Andrew Left digs in heels on GSX short after 200% rally

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Short-seller Andrew Left is
betting the Trump Administration's hardening line on U.S.-listed
Chinese companies will help derail a rally in the shares of GSX
Techedu Inc, which have surged some 200% since his firm
announced its short position in the stock.
The Beijing-based online education company has been attacked
by short sellers, including Andrew Left's Citron Capital, which
has accused it of overstating revenue by up to 70%.
That's done little to stem the rise in the company's shares,
part of a global stock surge that has trampled bearish bets
across markets.
"Yes, it obviously sucks being short while the stock was
going higher," Left said on Wednesday. "But I have confidence
the system will work eventually."
Left, editor of the online investment newsletter Citron
Research, published a short report on GSX in mid April.
GSX, which has called Citron's allegations false and
ungrounded, said it had no further comment.
Fresh hope for Left came earlier this week, when U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said companies from
China and other countries that do not comply with accounting
standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the
end of 2021.
"It gives me more confidence. It makes me think that
Deloitte will take a second look at this," Left said.
GSX's auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu did not respond to a
request for comment.
The relentless rally in stocks has pressured some bearish
investors betting against individual stocks as well as broader
markets.
Influential U.S. investors, including David Tepper and
Stanley Druckenmiller, cast doubt on the rally earlier in the
year. Druckenmiller in June said he had become more bullish on
stocks.
Citron Capital returned 43% after fees in 2019, its first
year in business.
Left did not provide numbers for the fund's 2020
performance.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by Nick Zieminski)