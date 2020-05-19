Log in
City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Yard Waste Schedule for Memorial Day

05/19/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

CHEYENNE - The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash, recycle, and yard waste pick-up schedule for the Memorial Day Holiday.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road), and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed Monday, May 25th due to the holiday. Trash, recycle, and yard waste pick-up scheduled for that day will take place on Saturday, May 23rd.

Please have your trash, recycle, and yard waste containers out on Saturday, May 23rd by 6:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City's collection schedule.

-30-

Disclaimer

City of Cheyenne, WY published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 16:27:04 UTC
