City Football Group :, UBTECH and China Sports Capital acquire Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China League Two

City Football Group, UBTECH and China Sports Capital have today
announced the joint purchase of Chinese Club Sichuan Jiuniu FC, in the
China League Two, in Chengdu, attended by Government Officials, the
Club’s fans and senior executives of the new ownership group.
Based in Chengdu in Sichuan Province, Sichuan Jiuniu plays its home
games at the 27,000 capacity Chengdu Longquanyi Football Stadium and
kicks off the new season next month.
The move marks a natural development of the three new owners’ commitment
to participating in the long-term development of football in China.
City Football Group (CFG) is the owner of a number of football related
businesses with global relevance. These include high profile
professional football clubs, academies, technical support and marketing
companies. CFG’s clubs include Premier League Champions Manchester City
FC and New York City FC in Major League Soccer. Sichuan Jiuniu FC
becomes the Group’s seventh Club. City Football Group’s presence in
China includes offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen, several commercial
partnerships, community projects and a strong record of football
education, with City coaches operating in schools in cities around China
as part of a Chinese Ministry of Education programme.
China Sports Capital was jointly established by CMC Inc. and Sequoia
China in 2017. The fund focuses on investment opportunities from the
commercialisation and innovation of the global sports industry where
China is highly relevant. CMC Inc. acquired a minority shareholding in
City Football Group in December 2015.
UBTECH is a global leading AI and humanoid robotic company.
Headquartered in Shenzhen, UBTECH has been a commercial partner of
Manchester City since 2016.
Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group
said: “Today marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of City
Football Group. China is an extremely important football market, which
we have been focused on for some time. We are delighted to welcome
Sichuan Jiuniu FC to our Group, alongside our partners, China Sports
Capital and UBTECH. We see this as a natural extension of our existing
activities. From our work together at Manchester City and across CFG,
our relationships with CMC Inc., China Sports Capital and UBTECH make us
very confident that we have established a strong ownership group which
is well placed to oversee this Club.
“We believe strongly in the future of football in China. We are making a
long-term, sustainable commitment to grow and develop Sichuan Jiuniu FC
and to nurture Chinese footballing talent. These objectives are equally
important. Our immediate focus will be strengthening our football
performance, using all of our experience and know-how, forging a strong
relationship with our fans and building a strong presence in the
community. We cannot wait to get started.”
James Zhou, Founder and CEO, UBTECH, said: "Today is an important
moment for football in China. We all have a dream to develop Sichuan
football and Chinese football. Sichuan Jiuniu Football Club was formed
by the 2017 Sichuan National Games U20. The team reflects the spirit of
Sichuan football. It is very exciting for a young and promising team to
join as a family.
“This also marks an important step for the UBTECH ecosystem, which
combines AI with education and sports. This strategy has taken an
important step forward. We believe that innovative AI technology can
empower the football industry and promote the development of the new
football industry and we will focus on that in the future.”
“Through UBTECH’s partnership with Manchester City, we have worked with
32 primary schools in Manchester, equipping students with valuable
skills to help prepare them for upcoming and future trends in the
digital world, using UBTECH robots to help them to learn. We believe
this approach can help the future of education and of football.
“We hope that the Sichuan Jiuniu Football Club will become a century-old
club with an open and inclusive attitude. We look forward to working
with our partners who love football and support the development of
Sichuan football in China.”
“We can’t be more excited about this partnership.” said Sheng Li,
Managing Partner of China Sports Capital, “We have always
believed in the long-term opportunity of football in China and have been
making our efforts to contribute through our investment portfolio. With
City Football Group and UBTECH as our partners, we are committed to
build Sichuan Jiuniu FC into one of the most professional football clubs
in China with long-term sustainability and develop an ever-growing pool
of talented young players for our football industry in China by
leveraging City Football Group’s professional expertise and global
network, and UBTECH’s industry leading Artificial Intelligence tools and
R&D capability.”
