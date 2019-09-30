City National Bank Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced that it has partnered with Habitat for Humanity, marking the company’s first national relationship with a nonprofit organization.



As part of this partnership, City National colleagues will volunteer more than 2,400 hours building and repairing homes and revitalizing neighborhoods in their local communities. City National will join Habitat for Humanity in 22 builds and events across the U.S., including in Northern and Southern California, Las Vegas, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville and Washington, D.C.

“We are deeply inspired by Habitat for Humanity’s mission to solve the affordable housing crisis in America,” said City National CEO Kelly Coffey. “Partnering with Habitat will allow us to be actively involved in helping families build better lives in our communities. This partnership builds upon our long history of working to foster healthy communities, strengthen local neighborhoods, and encourage economic and community development where our colleagues and clients live and work. A bank like ours is only as strong as the communities it serves, and with Habitat, we will help strengthen our neighborhoods nationwide.”

City National has supported local Habitat organizations for nearly 20 years on the West Coast, with projects including team home builds, galas and fundraisers. Most recently, City National was the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Los Angeles Builders Ball®, an event hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles. In addition, Linda Duncombe, executive vice president of marketing and product strategies at City National, joined Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’s board of directors this month.

“Habitat for Humanity fulfills one of our society’s most pressing needs, by providing people across the nation with clean, safe and affordable housing,” Duncombe said. “Support for this organization reflects City National’s very strong commitment to our communities, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“When businesses like City National step up at a national level, they can make a huge difference, by helping even more families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said Julie Davis, Habitat’s vice president for corporate partnerships.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About City National Bank

With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

Media Contact:

Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213-673-7631

Debora.Vrana@cnb.com