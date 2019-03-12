City National Bank Appoints Nick Zappia to Lead Private Banking in Los Angeles Region

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, announced today that it has named Nick Zappia to lead its Private Banking teams in downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena and Manhattan Beach. Zappia is responsible for City National’s team of highly skilled private bankers and advisors who provide an array of sophisticated banking, credit, planning and wealth management services for high-net-worth families, professional services firms and select nonprofit organizations.



“Nick is an accomplished, respected leader, with deep roots in Los Angeles, and he shares City National’s commitment to exceptional service when meeting the sophisticated needs of our private banking clients,” said Michael Pagano, executive vice president for Private Banking. “He’s a terrific addition to an exceptional team of colleagues, and our clients will benefit from his experience.”

Zappia has more than 30 years of experience. Prior to joining City National, he served as director of the West region for BNY-Mellon’s private banking unit. Zappia earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles.

“City National has a strong reputation for providing excellent service for its clients,” said Zappia. “I am so pleased to be joining a talented team and an outstanding organization.”

Peter Barbara, who previously served as Los Angeles regional manager, now will assume a newly created national role responsible for the integrated delivery of investment solutions and services for City National’s Private Banking Division. Barbara will work closely with City National’s investment specialists to refine the capabilities and how they are used to enable clients to better achieve their financial goals.

To see an image of Zappia, go to:

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Nick%20Zappia.jpg

To see an image of Barbara, go to:

https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Peter%20Barbara.jpg

About City National

With $51.1 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 71 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $71.7 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 33 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

Media Contact:

Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213.673.7631

Debora.Vrana@cnb.com