Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

City National Bank Becomes The Official Bank of The Bluebird Cafe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced a sponsorship deal with Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe, becoming the “Official Bank of The Bluebird Cafe.”

The Bluebird, a 90-seat venue tucked into a suburban strip mall in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, is an unexpected location for the launching pad of Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and countless other country music songwriters and artists. Yet the tiny cafe was exactly that and so much more. Owned by the Nashville Songwriters Association International since 2008, the Bluebird opened in 1982 and has gained worldwide recognition as a songwriter’s performance space and a venue where both established and up-and-coming songwriters and artists rise to fame and build their careers.

“Sponsoring The Bluebird Cafe is a terrific honor for City National Bank,” said Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and chief marketing, product and digital officer for the bank. “City National has a long and proud history of serving the entertainment industry in Nashville and across the country. We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Bluebird and be a part of their incredible legacy.”

“We only have a handful of sponsors and because of that, we’re careful about making sure the fit is right and that those partners understand our brand, which is both unique and delicate. Across the board, our partners share a love and understanding of songwriters and what makes them a significant part of the music business and of the Nashville community,” said Erika Wollam Nichols, general manager and chief operating officer of The Bluebird Cafe and president of Bluebird Cafe Inc. “City National is heavily invested in the entertainment business nationwide, and has a long history of supporting our community here in Nashville. They couldn't have been a better fit.”

“Nashville embraces our songwriting community and nothing represents that fact better than The Bluebird Cafe,” said Diane Pearson, senior vice president and team leader of City National Bank’s Nashville Entertainment Team. “Our community is blessed to have this special place that showcases songwriters in a way no one else can. We at City National are incredibly proud to support this iconic venue that is truly a national treasure.”

The Bluebird is also a client of City National. Since the coronavirus shut down much of the live music scene in Nashville earlier this year, Wollam Nichols has been consulting closely with Pearson around the eventual reopening of the venue and how its business model can be reimagined to fit with the times, considering both economics and the health and safety of all stakeholders.

“City National has our financial success in mind, but it knows where that success comes from,” said Wollam Nichols. “It comes from this community, and it supports that. Which means everything to us.”

Learn more about the Bluebird and how City National is supporting their continued success here on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/advertorial/2020/06/16/for-the-bluebird-cafe-success-is-all-about-community.html

About City National Bank

With $69.1 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $76.9 billion in client investment assets. 

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.  

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Harlan, City National Bank, 917-322-0994
Jennifer.Harlan@cnb.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pNEW GOLD : Announces Closing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
12:26pHERE Technologies promotes Stephen Patak to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas region
GL
12:22pGO AHEAD : CitySwift raises additional funding, as its industry-leading data engine is rolled out by two of the UK's largest listed passenger transport providers to support social distancing and aid network recovery
AQ
12:22pMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:21pMouser Electronics Named Global Distributor of the Year by Bel Fuse, Inc.
BU
12:20pGENERAL MOTORS : GM's New OnStar Guardian App Offers Peace of Mind as People Get Back on the Road; Mobile app lets OnStar members and the people they care about take select OnStar safety services with them
AQ
12:17pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Empire Life Insurance Company
BU
12:16pEASYJET : Airline easyJet's first-half loss widens as COVID-19 hurts travel, seeks cash
RE
12:16pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Acai Berry as a Superfood to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pTesla Quality Falls Short in J.D. Power Car Survey
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group