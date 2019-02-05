Log in
City National Bank Launches Power Project Finance Team

0
02/05/2019 | 12:01pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, announced today that it has launched a power project finance team. Led by industry veteran Craig Robb, the team will provide City National’s full range of financial solutions to businesses and entrepreneurs developing and managing energy projects, with a focus on renewable energy projects nationwide.

“The U.S. power market is evolving and seeking intelligent, sustainable energy solutions,” said Aaron Cohen, executive vice president and manager of City National’s structured finance division in Los Angeles. “City National is forming this new team to service the many banking needs of this growing and changing market. We’re so pleased to have such an industry expert with strong connections in the field like Craig Robb join City National.”

City National has a long history of successfully financing specialized industry areas such as entertainment, restaurant franchises, food and beverage, and the legal and healthcare industries, among others. This new initiative is expected to be just as successful in part because of opportunities from legislation passed last year that commits California to 100 percent clean electricity by 2045. Senate Bill 100 requires the state to power its electricity from clean sources like hydropower, wind and solar.

Robb’s team includes Jonathan M. Bouvet, who previously served as vice president at Zions Energy Link, a subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation that specializes in the sustainable energy finance sector. Bouvet is a vice president and credit officer and reports to Robb. They are both based in Phoenix.

“With City National recently celebrating its 65th year anniversary of success and strong growth, I am so pleased to join this outstanding institution,” said Robb. “The legacy of unique, customized customer service and solutions here at City National is well suited to all those involved in the development and ownership of renewable energy projects.”

Robb has nearly two decades of financial services experience. Prior to joining City National, he spent more than 16 years at Zions Bancorporation, most recently serving as managing director of Zions Energy Link.

Robb is a CPA, holding a B.S. in accounting from Arizona State University. He plans to remain active in various Arizona-based civic and community organizations.

To see an image of Robb, go to https://www.cnb.com/publishingimages/Craig-Robb.jpg
To see an image of Bouvet, go to https://www.cnb.com/publishingimages/Jonathan-Bouvet.jpg
To see an image of the team, go to https://www.cnb.com/publishingimages/Robb-Bouvet-Photo.jpg

About City National

With $50.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 71 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $67.5 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

Media Contact:
Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213.673.7631
Debora.Vrana@cnb.com

CNB-RBC Integrated Logo_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
