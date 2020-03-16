Log in
City National Bank Lowers Its Prime Interest Rate to 3.25 Percent

03/16/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

LOS ANGELES , March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank today announced that it will lower its prime lending rate to 3.25 percent from 4.25 percent, effective March 16, 2020.

About City National

With $61.4 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $82.7 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

Media:
Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213.673.7631
Debora.Vrana@cnb.com

