City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.25 Percent

09/27/2018 | 02:01am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank today announced that it will increase its prime lending rate from 5.00 percent to 5.25 percent, effective September 27, 2018.

About City National

With $48.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $67.3 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

Media:
Cary Walker, City National Bank, 213.673.7615
Cary.Walker@cnb.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
