City National Names Linda Duncombe to Lead Marketing and Product Strategies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank, today announced that Linda Duncombe has been appointed executive vice president of marketing and product strategies. She will succeed Thomas Miller, who is retiring from the bank after more than 18 years.



Duncombe joined City National on January 2, 2019. She leads a team that is responsible for advancing the company’s brand, articulating its value proposition and supporting business development. She oversees marketing, client experience, advertising and communications as well as digital channels, product development, credit cards and multicultural outreach.

Duncombe brings City National 16 years of financial services marketing experience that includes business and private banking. She was previously the global head of design for Citibank’s Global Consumer Bank and the chief marketing officer and head of growth for Citi FinTech, the bank’s innovation arm.

A native of Australia, Duncombe began her career in 1988 with National Australia Bank in Sydney. In 2010, she was named managing director of marketing, digital banking and customer experience for Citibank in Australia. She moved to the United States in 2016 to become the chief marketing officer of Citi FinTech. Since then, she has overseen the development of several new products, including the company’s flagship Citigold app.

Duncombe will report to Kelly Coffey when Coffey succeeds Russell Goldsmith as City National’s CEO on February 1.

“Linda will bring to City National a strong track record of leadership and innovation as well as marketing, communication, product development, and digital technology that enhances the client experience,” Goldsmith said. “Her demonstrated ability to work effectively with various business lines will support our company’s growth and help our clients on the way up.”

“City National is at a pivotal and exciting time in its 65-year history, and I couldn’t be joining at a better time,” said Duncombe. “The bank’s commitment to its colleagues, clients and communities is well-known, and the possibilities for growth here are impressive. I’m so pleased and honored to be leading the marketing team here.”

Miller will remain with City National until January 31, 2019. For nearly two decades, he played a key role in elevating and distinguishing City National’s brand, and he has contributed significantly to the company’s business strategy and has led its marketing, corporate communications, product strategies, credit cards, client experience and multicultural units.

“Thom is an outstanding executive who has done an exceptional job of articulating City National’s values and value proposition,” Goldsmith said. “What’s more, he has contributed great leadership across a diverse portfolio of responsibilities. He is going to be missed.”

For a picture of Duncombe click here: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/cnbcom/publishingimages/Linda-Duncombe.jpg

About City National

With $50.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 71 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $67.5 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

Media Contact:

Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213.673.7631

Debora.vrana@cnb.com