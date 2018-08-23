Log in
City National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies

08/23/2018

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 9th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month.  The bank is donating these backpacks filled with supplies to 60 elementary and middle schools, and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.

City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 just one year after it launched its Dollars & Sense Financial Literacy program in 2007.  The bank’s Reading is The way up® literacy program, which also provides support for the Back-to-School Supplies Drive, began in 2002 when City National wanted to help put more books into school libraries in California.  The program expanded to schools in other states as City National’s footprint began to expand, which now includes eight states.

“The Back-to-School Supplies Drive is one of our colleagues' most favorite community outreach programs each year as we continue to help more students and schools throughout our growing footprint,” said Jennifer Nickerson, vice president and community relations manager for City National.  “The backpacks and school supplies we donate annually actually comes from our colleagues and their generous donations.  Our colleagues genuinely want to give back to the communities we serve much like the bank does, so together we can help students and families on the way up.”

The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more.  In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.

Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

California

  • John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim
  • United Way of Ventura County, Camarillo
  • Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord
  • Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park
  • Share Our Selves, Costa Mesa
  • Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor Village
  • Felton Elementary, Inglewood
  • San Jacinto Elementary, Inland Empire
  • Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Assistance League of Los Angeles, Los Angeles
  • Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles
  • Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles
  • Drew Childhood Development Corporation, Los Angeles
  • Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles
  • Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles
  • LIFT LA, Los Angeles
  • Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles
  • Magnolia Avenue School, Los Angeles
  • Metro Charter Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Para Los Niños, Los Angeles
  • Project Access – Vista Angelina, Los Angeles
  • Rivera Elementary School, Los Angeles
  • Rowan Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Southside Coalition, Los Angeles
  • Stevenson Middle School, Los Angeles
  • Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Urban Compass, Los Angeles
  • 10th Street Elementary, Los Angeles
  • Assistance League of Long Beach, Long Beach
  • Claremont Middle School, Oakland
  • East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland
  • Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard
  • Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana
  • Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara
  • Juarez Elementary School, San Diego
  • Monarch Elementary, San Diego
  • Cesar Chavez Elementary, San Francisco
  • Sanchez Elementary, San Francisco
  • The Family Giving Tree, San Jose
  • Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley
  • Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks
  • Academia Moderna Charter School, Walnut Park

Nevada

  • John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City
  • C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville
  • Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas
  • Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas
  • Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno

New York

  • Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx
  • PS 134 School – Henrietta Szold, New York
  • Child Center of New York, New York

Georgia

  • Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta
  • Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta
  • International Community School, Decatur

Tennessee

  • Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville

Minnesota

  • Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis

Washington State

  • Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle

Washington, D.C.

  • Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.
  • Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.

About City National

With $48.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $67.3 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

For images related to this story, go to
https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/School-Supplies-Drive-1.jpg
https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/School-Supplies-Drive-2.jpg
https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/School-Supplies-Drive-3.jpg
https://www.cnb.com/PublishingImages/School-Supplies-Drive-4.jpg

Caption: City National Bank colleagues, along with members of their families, helped pack and sort over 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies that are being delivered to at-risk students at nearly 50 schools and nonprofit groups in eight states.

Media Contact:
Paul C. Stowell, City National Bank, 213.673.7602
paul.stowell@cnb.com

