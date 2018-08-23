City National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies
08/23/2018 | 01:26am CEST
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 9th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these backpacks filled with supplies to 60 elementary and middle schools, and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.
City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 just one year after it launched its Dollars & Sense Financial Literacy program in 2007. The bank’s Reading is The way up® literacy program, which also provides support for the Back-to-School Supplies Drive, began in 2002 when City National wanted to help put more books into school libraries in California. The program expanded to schools in other states as City National’s footprint began to expand, which now includes eight states.
“The Back-to-School Supplies Drive is one of our colleagues' most favorite community outreach programs each year as we continue to help more students and schools throughout our growing footprint,” said Jennifer Nickerson, vice president and community relations manager for City National. “The backpacks and school supplies we donate annually actually comes from our colleagues and their generous donations. Our colleagues genuinely want to give back to the communities we serve much like the bank does, so together we can help students and families on the way up.”
The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.
Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
California
John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim
United Way of Ventura County, Camarillo
Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord
Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park
Share Our Selves, Costa Mesa
Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor Village
Felton Elementary, Inglewood
San Jacinto Elementary, Inland Empire
Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles
Assistance League of Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles
Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles
Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles
Drew Childhood Development Corporation, Los Angeles
Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles
Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles
LIFT LA, Los Angeles
Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles
Magnolia Avenue School, Los Angeles
Metro Charter Elementary, Los Angeles
Para Los Niños, Los Angeles
Project Access – Vista Angelina, Los Angeles
Rivera Elementary School, Los Angeles
Rowan Elementary, Los Angeles
Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles
Southside Coalition, Los Angeles
Stevenson Middle School, Los Angeles
Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles
Urban Compass, Los Angeles
10th Street Elementary, Los Angeles
Assistance League of Long Beach, Long Beach
Claremont Middle School, Oakland
East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland
Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard
Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana
Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara
Juarez Elementary School, San Diego
Monarch Elementary, San Diego
Cesar Chavez Elementary, San Francisco
Sanchez Elementary, San Francisco
The Family Giving Tree, San Jose
Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley
Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks
Academia Moderna Charter School, Walnut Park
Nevada
John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City
C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville
Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas
Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas
Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno
New York
Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx
PS 134 School – Henrietta Szold, New York
Child Center of New York, New York
Georgia
Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta
Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta
International Community School, Decatur
Tennessee
Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville
Minnesota
Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis
Washington State
Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle
Washington, D.C.
Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.
Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.
About City National
With $48.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 72 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $67.3 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.
For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
Caption: City National Bank colleagues, along with members of their families, helped pack and sort over 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies that are being delivered to at-risk students at nearly 50 schools and nonprofit groups in eight states.
Media Contact: Paul C. Stowell, City National Bank, 213.673.7602 paul.stowell@cnb.com