City National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 9th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these backpacks filled with supplies to 60 elementary and middle schools, and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.



City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 just one year after it launched its Dollars & Sense Financial Literacy program in 2007. The bank’s Reading is The way up® literacy program, which also provides support for the Back-to-School Supplies Drive, began in 2002 when City National wanted to help put more books into school libraries in California. The program expanded to schools in other states as City National’s footprint began to expand, which now includes eight states.

“The Back-to-School Supplies Drive is one of our colleagues' most favorite community outreach programs each year as we continue to help more students and schools throughout our growing footprint,” said Jennifer Nickerson, vice president and community relations manager for City National. “The backpacks and school supplies we donate annually actually comes from our colleagues and their generous donations. Our colleagues genuinely want to give back to the communities we serve much like the bank does, so together we can help students and families on the way up.”

The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.

Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

California

John Marshall Elementary, Anaheim

United Way of Ventura County, Camarillo

Meadow Homes Elementary, Concord

Winnetka Elementary, Canoga Park

Share Our Selves, Costa Mesa

Project Access – Harbor Village, Harbor Village

Felton Elementary, Inglewood

San Jacinto Elementary, Inland Empire

Allesandro Elementary, Los Angeles

Assistance League of Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Atwater Elementary, Los Angeles

Azusa Lighthouse Mission, Los Angeles

Carthay School of Environmental Studies Magnet, Los Angeles

Drew Childhood Development Corporation, Los Angeles

Educating Young Minds, Los Angeles

Good Shepherd Shelter, Los Angeles

LIFT LA, Los Angeles

Logan Street Elementary School, Los Angeles

Magnolia Avenue School, Los Angeles

Metro Charter Elementary, Los Angeles

Para Los Niños, Los Angeles

Project Access – Vista Angelina, Los Angeles

Rivera Elementary School, Los Angeles

Rowan Elementary, Los Angeles

Solano Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Southside Coalition, Los Angeles

Stevenson Middle School, Los Angeles

Sunrise Elementary, Los Angeles

Urban Compass, Los Angeles

10 th Street Elementary, Los Angeles

Street Elementary, Assistance League of Long Beach, Long Beach

Claremont Middle School, Oakland

East Bay Asian Youth Center, Oakland

Project Access – Pacific Point, Oxnard

Padres – Unidos, Santa Ana

Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara

Juarez Elementary School, San Diego

Monarch Elementary, San Diego

Cesar Chavez Elementary, San Francisco

Sanchez Elementary, San Francisco

The Family Giving Tree, San Jose

Roscoe Elementary, Sun Valley

Conejo Elementary School, Thousand Oaks

Academia Moderna Charter School, Walnut Park

Nevada

John C. Fremont Elementary, Carson City

C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville

Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas

Lincoln Elementary School, North Las Vegas

Hidden Valley Elementary, Reno

New York

Hyde Leadership Charter School, Bronx

PS 134 School – Henrietta Szold, New York

Child Center of New York, New York

Georgia

Dunbar Elementary, Atlanta

Dunwoody Springs Elementary School, Atlanta

International Community School, Decatur

Tennessee

Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville

Minnesota

Bancroft Elementary School, Minneapolis

Washington State

Pioneer Elementary School, Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Powell Elementary School, Washington, D.C.

Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Washington, D.C.

Caption : City National Bank colleagues, along with members of their families, helped pack and sort over 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies that are being delivered to at-risk students at nearly 50 schools and nonprofit groups in eight states.

