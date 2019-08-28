City National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies
08/28/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business BankSM, today announced that colleagues of the bank once again collected 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies as part of its 10th Annual Back-to-School Drive held this month. The bank is donating these backpacks filled with supplies to 54 elementary schools and nonprofit organizations in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, and Washington, D.C.
City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive began in 2008 just one year after it launched its Dollars & Sense Financial Literacy program in 2007. The bank’s Reading is The way up® literacy program, which also provides support for the Back-to-School Supplies Drive, began in 2002 when City National wanted to help put more books into school libraries in California. The program expanded to schools in other states as City National’s footprint began to expand, which now includes eight states.
“City National’s Back-to-School Supplies Drive was once again a huge success with the generous support of our colleagues donating, preparing and shipping the backpacks filled with educational supplies to schools in eight states,” said Jennifer Nickerson, senior vice president and corporate citizenship manager for City National. “This is one of our colleagues’ favorite philanthropic programs each year because it’s helping so many kids and education. The goal in the next ten years of this program is to double both the number of backpacks and schools we’re supporting.”
The school supplies that are part of each backpack include erasers, highlighters, round-tip scissors, packs of wide ruled paper, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, rulers, boxes of crayons, glue sticks, #2 pencils, three-ring binders, and more. In addition to these supplies, bank colleagues donated countless hours of time packaging and delivering the backpacks to the various schools receiving them.
Following is a list of the schools and nonprofit organizations that are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
