City Paper Box : & Ipek Trade Announce the Merging of Their Business Operations

10/17/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

City Paper Box and UAB Ipek Trade have announced today the merging of their business operations offering a unified solution with an expanded product line to the bakery, restaurant and food industry. The merged business will operate under the City Paper Box brand in North America and InoCup in Europe.

City Paper Box President Larry Lucchesi said, "The merger expands our product assortment by offering a variety of custom and stock packaging to include to go cartons, disposable hot and cold beverage cups, soft drink cups, drink trays, stirrers, straws, and a full line of ecofriendly products that complement our bakery, donut boxes and pizza boxes."

"Most important," UAB Ipek Trade President Volsis Zukermann said, "the expanded business will have west and east coast centers to serve customers more efficiently, a comprehensive product line, and a national presence. The joint effort with City Paper Box, coincides with the launching of a new custom print and logo program that takes the customers' marketing plan and logo from inception to finished product."

City Paper Box, a Los Angeles, California, folding carton manufacturing company, specializes in supplying the food/bakery industry, serving customers for over 60 years.

UAB Ipek Trade, a European company, owns and operates the "InoCup" trademark, a market leader, which offers to-go food and drink packaging. In addition, Ipek owns and operates "Coffee Hill," a coffeehouse chain, founded in 2010 in the European market. UAB Ipek Trade has been awarded the "Gazele" certificate in 2015. The company was ranked in the Top 150 of the most successful and fastest growing SME companies in Europe.


