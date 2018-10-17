City Paper Box : & Ipek Trade Announce the Merging of Their Business Operations

City Paper Box and UAB Ipek Trade have announced today the merging of
their business operations offering a unified solution with an expanded
product line to the bakery, restaurant and food industry. The merged
business will operate under the City Paper Box brand in North America
and InoCup in Europe.
City Paper Box President Larry Lucchesi said, "The merger expands our
product assortment by offering a variety of custom and stock packaging
to include to go cartons, disposable hot and cold beverage cups, soft
drink cups, drink trays, stirrers, straws, and a full line of
ecofriendly products that complement our bakery, donut boxes and pizza
boxes."
"Most important," UAB Ipek Trade President Volsis Zukermann said, "the
expanded business will have west and east coast centers to serve
customers more efficiently, a comprehensive product line, and a national
presence. The joint effort with City Paper Box, coincides with
the launching of a new custom print and logo program that takes the
customers' marketing plan and logo from inception to finished product."
City Paper Box, a Los Angeles, California, folding carton
manufacturing company, specializes in supplying the food/bakery
industry, serving customers for over 60 years.
UAB Ipek Trade, a European company, owns and operates the "InoCup"
trademark, a market leader, which offers to-go food and drink packaging.
In addition, Ipek owns and operates "Coffee Hill," a coffeehouse chain,
founded in 2010 in the European market. UAB Ipek Trade has been awarded
the "Gazele" certificate in 2015. The company was ranked in the Top 150
of the most successful and fastest growing SME companies in Europe.
