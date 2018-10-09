City Pub : Proposed Placing

NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANY PART OF IT CONSTITUTES AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE OR ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

9 October 2018

The City Pub Group PLC

('City Pub Group', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Proposed Placing

The City Pub Group PLC (AIM: CPC), the owner and operator of premium pubs across Southern England and in Wales, today announces that it proposes to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £6.2 million through a placing ('Placing') by way of an accelerated bookbuild of new ordinary shares of 50 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company ('PlacingShares') at a price of 220 pence per Placing Share (the 'Placing Price'). The Placing Shares will be issued using the whole authority granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting on 14 May 2018 to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

Summary of the Placing

· Placing to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £6.2 million for the Group

· Net proceeds of the Placing will increase the available cash reserves of the Group to enable it to capitalise on opportunities to selectively acquire more pubs and take advantage of softer pricing in the current market

· Placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild

· Books are open with immediate effect

· Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum') and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ('Berenberg') are acting as Joint Bookrunners

Reasons for the Placing and Use of Proceeds

Background

The Group has made strong progress and built momentum since its admission to AIM in November 2017. On IPO, the Group comprised of 33 trading pubs with one in development; now the Group owns 43 trading pubs with a further three in development, a majority of which are freehold. The rate of acquisition is ahead of plan at the time of IPO, in part due to capitalising on the opportunity to acquire high quality assets at competitive prices in the current market. The Company is undertaking the Placing to provide it with a strong platform to finance further acquisition opportunities at attractive prices and continue to expand its portfolio at the current rate. The Company's revised strategy is to grow its estate to 75 pubs by mid-2021.

The Opportunity

The Board believes that the market appetite for acquisitions is softening, driven by uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit and revisions to business rates. Furthermore certain larger pub companies continue to rationalise their estates to focus on their key target markets. The Group is experiencing less competition for sites and intends to take advantage of this as it expands its portfolio of pubs, whilst continuing to be disciplined in its approach. The Group is now targeting the acquisition of over 10 pubs per annum.

As at 30 September 2018, the Group had borrowings of £14.6 million under its £30 million revolving credit facility with low long term debt to EBITDA ratio of below 3 times. The Group is in a strong position to extend its facilities, which would further increase the resources available to expand the Group's estate.

The Pipeline

The Group is continually appraising both individual sites and portfolios of pubs and has a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions out of the large number of opportunities presented. Currently, three acquisitions are under negotiation, as set out below. There are a number of others being monitored.

Pub A Pub B Pub C Location South Midlands Wales South West Tenure Freehold Freehold Leasehold Scope for renovation Medium Small Small Expected price £2.5m plus £0.5m development costs £2.2m £1.9m Expected opening November 2018 November 2018 November 2018

There can be no certainty that any proposed acquisition will proceed to exchange or completion.

The Market

Despite the macroeconomic outlook and potential disruption to consumer confidence arising from the uncertainty of Brexit, the Board believes that the Group's well-invested estate of pubs, which trade as 'individual, local' pubs should continue to perform well, even if the market becomes tougher. Our pubs offer customers local beers, wines and spirits and their menus focus on local produce along with healthy vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Current Trading

Last week we opened the Bicycle Shed in Oxford taking the number of trading sites of the Group to 43. As announced in our interim results on 20 September 2018, the Company continues to trade in line with market expectations. In the 13 weeks since 1 July 2018 revenue has increased by 24% over the prior period.

Details of the Placing

Liberum and Berenberg are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placing.

The Placing is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild process and will be launched immediately following the release of this announcement and will be made available to eligible new and existing institutional investors. The books will close at the sole discretion of Liberum and Berenberg.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (such announcement and Appendix together being, this 'Announcement'). The Placing is not being underwritten.

A further announcement will be made on the closing of the bookbuild process, which is expected later today.

By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making an oral and/or written legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety, including the Appendix, and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions contained herein and to be making the representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix to this Announcement.

The Placing Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue. Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market operated by London Stock Exchange plc ('AIM').

The Appendix sets out further information relating to the Placing and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the 'Important Notices' section of this Announcement.

Enquiries:

The City Pub Group Clive Watson, Executive Chairman Tarquin Williams, CFO Tel: +44 20 7559 5106 Liberum (Nomad, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) Chris Clarke Trystan Cullen Clayton Bush Tel: +44 20 3100 2222 Berenberg (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) Chris Bowman Toby Flaux Marie Stolberg Tel: +44 20 3207 7800 Instinctif Partners Matthew Smallwood Guy Scarborough Tel: +44 20 7457 2020

Market Abuse Regulation

This announcement is released by The City Pub Group PLC and contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR') and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of The City Pub Group PLC was Tarquin Williams, Chief Financial Officer.

