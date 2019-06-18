Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

City Pub : Result of Scrip Dividend Alternative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:39am EDT

The City Pub Group plc

(the 'City Pub Group' or the 'Company')

Result of Scrip Dividend Alternative

The City Pub Group announces that further to the announcement on 6 June 2019, it has received valid elections for the scrip dividend alternative in respect of 8,255,329 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of the Company. This figure represents approximately 13.5 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

Accordingly, based on the previously announced reference price of 218.7 pence per ordinary share and the final dividend of 2.75 pence per ordinary share, a total of 103,777 new ordinary shares will be allotted by the Company to shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative ('New Shares').

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected on 1 July 2019 ('Admission'). It is expected that the New Shares will be issued and credited to CREST accounts on 1 July 2019.

Following Admission, the Company will have 61,428,791 ordinary shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 59,503,791. The above figure of 59,503,791 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

18 June 2019

Enquiries:

City Pub Group

Clive Watson, Chairman

Tarquin Williams, CFO

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood

Andy Low

+44(0)20 7457 2020

Liberum (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Chris Clarke

Trystan Cullen

Kane Collings

Clayton Bush

+44(0)20 3100 2222

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Chris Bowman

Toby Flaux

Marie Stolberg

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

For further information on City Pub Company pubs visit www.citypubcompany.com

Disclaimer

City Pub Group plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
PR
09:50aAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
09:50aNISSAN MOTOR : 317-year-old Italian Jewish wedding document found - by accident
AQ
09:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
PU
09:49aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
09:49aHARROW HEALTH : to Locate Headquarters in Nashville
PU
09:49aATENOR : 2019.06.18 - From the Bel Small to the Bel Mid index on Euronext Brussels
PU
09:49aCTBC FINANCIAL : announcement on behalf of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd. regarding real estate sale
PU
09:49aRPC : Block listing
PU
09:49aJAH SIDD : Transaction of 2,130,000 shares of Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5SILTRONIC : 'SUPER MARIO' SHOCK: euro slides, yields hit new lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About