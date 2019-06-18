City Pub : Result of Scrip Dividend Alternative

The City Pub Group plc

(the 'City Pub Group' or the 'Company')

Result of Scrip Dividend Alternative

The City Pub Group announces that further to the announcement on 6 June 2019, it has received valid elections for the scrip dividend alternative in respect of 8,255,329 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of the Company. This figure represents approximately 13.5 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

Accordingly, based on the previously announced reference price of 218.7 pence per ordinary share and the final dividend of 2.75 pence per ordinary share, a total of 103,777 new ordinary shares will be allotted by the Company to shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative ('New Shares').

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected on 1 July 2019 ('Admission'). It is expected that the New Shares will be issued and credited to CREST accounts on 1 July 2019.

Following Admission, the Company will have 61,428,791 ordinary shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 59,503,791. The above figure of 59,503,791 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

