City University of Seattle Offers 25 Percent Tuition Scholarship to Art Institute Students

SEATTLE, Wash., Mar 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The private, nonprofit City University of Seattle is demonstrating its support for students impacted by the recently announced closure of Art Institute campuses. To assist students seeking options to continue their education, City University of Seattle is offering a 25 percent tuition scholarship to students transferring from any AI campus.



As a private, nonprofit university, CityU is working diligently to map out credit alignments, in addition to the tuition scholarship, to provide a seamless transition for students who wish to continue their education immediately. CityU can help students enroll for the Spring term, which starts in April.



The University has been working diligently to map out credit alignments, specifically for the B.S. in Culinary Arts Management and B.S. in Fashion Marketing & Management, which transfer into CityU's B.A. in Management program.



Representatives from CityU will be participating in information fairs being held Tuesday and Wednesday by WSAC on behalf of the affected students. The information fairs will take place at the Art Institute of Seattle campus, and offer impacted students a chance to learn more about CityU programs, the tuition scholarship and other credit alignment opportunities.



CityU has been part of the Seattle community since 1973 and has ranked in the national top 50 "Best Online Bachelor's Programs" by U.S. News & World Report from 2013-2019. The university is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities through the doctoral level and offers more than 60 online, onsite and performance-based programs.



Impacted students can work with CityU's admissions and enrollment teams to initiate courses for the Spring term, which begins in early April. To learn more, students can submit an online information request or contact us directly at 1.888.422.4898 or advising@CityU.edu.



Online information request: https://www.cityu.edu/request-information/



About City University of Seattle:



City University of Seattle is a private, nonprofit university dedicated to serving working adults and transfer students. CityU has ranked in the national top 50 "Best Online Bachelor's Programs" by U.S. News & World Report from 2013-2019. The university is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities through the doctoral level and offers more than 60 online, onsite and performance-based programs. CityU's primary campus is located in downtown Seattle, Washington, and the university has multiple sites throughout Western Washington, Canada and abroad.



For more information, visit https://www.CityU.edu.

