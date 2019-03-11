Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City University of Seattle Offers 25 Percent Tuition Scholarship to Art Institute Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

SEATTLE, Wash., March 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The private, nonprofit City University of Seattle is demonstrating its support for students impacted by the recently announced closure of Art Institute campuses. To assist students seeking options to continue their education, City University of Seattle is offering a 25 percent tuition scholarship to students transferring from any AI campus.

CityUniversity of Seattle - CityU

SEATTLE, Wash., Mar 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The private, nonprofit City University of Seattle is demonstrating its support for students impacted by the recently announced closure of Art Institute campuses. To assist students seeking options to continue their education, City University of Seattle is offering a 25 percent tuition scholarship to students transferring from any AI campus.

As a private, nonprofit university, CityU is working diligently to map out credit alignments, in addition to the tuition scholarship, to provide a seamless transition for students who wish to continue their education immediately. CityU can help students enroll for the Spring term, which starts in April.

The University has been working diligently to map out credit alignments, specifically for the B.S. in Culinary Arts Management and B.S. in Fashion Marketing & Management, which transfer into CityU's B.A. in Management program.

Representatives from CityU will be participating in information fairs being held Tuesday and Wednesday by WSAC on behalf of the affected students. The information fairs will take place at the Art Institute of Seattle campus, and offer impacted students a chance to learn more about CityU programs, the tuition scholarship and other credit alignment opportunities.

CityU has been part of the Seattle community since 1973 and has ranked in the national top 50 "Best Online Bachelor's Programs" by U.S. News & World Report from 2013-2019. The university is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities through the doctoral level and offers more than 60 online, onsite and performance-based programs.

Impacted students can work with CityU's admissions and enrollment teams to initiate courses for the Spring term, which begins in early April. To learn more, students can submit an online information request or contact us directly at 1.888.422.4898 or advising@CityU.edu.

Online information request: https://www.cityu.edu/request-information/

About City University of Seattle:

City University of Seattle is a private, nonprofit university dedicated to serving working adults and transfer students. CityU has ranked in the national top 50 "Best Online Bachelor's Programs" by U.S. News & World Report from 2013-2019. The university is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities through the doctoral level and offers more than 60 online, onsite and performance-based programs. CityU's primary campus is located in downtown Seattle, Washington, and the university has multiple sites throughout Western Washington, Canada and abroad.

For more information, visit https://www.CityU.edu.

News Source: City University of Seattle

Related link: https://www.CityU.edu

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/city-university-of-seattle-offers-25-percent-tuition-scholarship-to-art-institute-students/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Launches New Investigation on Possible Modifications to the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement Rules of Origin
PU
04:10pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Cell-cultured products regulations, labeling discussed in D.C., Helena
PU
04:08pWall Street ends higher, snapping five-day losing streak
RE
04:07pTreasurys Edge Lower As Investors Remain Wary
DJ
04:02pTrump budget proposes steep subsidy cuts to farmers as they grapple with crisis
RE
03:55pSEMI SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS INTER : Versum Materials to Unveil New GasSTAR™ Bulk Specialty Gas System at SEMICON China
PU
03:55pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Weekly, March 11th
PU
03:53pTrump budget boosts military and border wall, targets social programs
RE
03:52pECB to take over supervision of Latvian bank that accused central bank head
RE
03:50pOil gains over 1 percent as Saudi stands by OPEC output cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.