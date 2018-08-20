Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City Worker: 'Gotta Be a Special Kind of Somebody to Like Doing Asphalt'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:56am CEST

When it comes to hot, sticky, uncomfortable summer jobs, there are very few that rival was Frankie Robinson does, day in and day out.

Robinson, a three-year City employee in the Public Service Department, spreads 400-degree asphalt.

Not just a dab here and there. His crew routinely loads, transports and lays 5 to 10 tons a day. During 'grind time,' when a greenway is being built or resurfaced, his crew might muscle more than 120 tons of asphalt.

'Some people think I'm crazy, but I enjoy what I do,' Robinson says. 'You gotta be a special kind of somebody to like doing asphalt.'

City Blog is profiling some of the City employees who contend with the worst heat and humidity that summer has to offer - and asking them to share their tips for hydrating and staying safe.

The asphalt crew works mostly in the direct sun. The heat rises off the fresh asphalt, which the lute man stands over while it gets spread out evenly. The screw man, who sets the heights on the conveyor belt on the back of the truck, also stands over steaming asphalt.

'You sweat a lot, and by the end of the day, my clothes are drenched,' Robinson says. 'You don't have much of an appetite during the day due to the heat, so you have to pay attention and hydrate, take in electrolytes. We carry around packs of drink mixes.'

Nutrition is important - eating right and taking in enough protein and carbohydrates at home at night. One of his tricks? Chocolate milk.

'I wake up feeling fine, ready to go out and do it all over again,' he says.

Robinson says people are always empathetic to crews working in the heat. So he always returns the favor by treating people right when he's on a job site.

'There's this old stereotype of government workers not caring, not being polite, which isn't true,' he says. 'We want to break that stereotype. So we try to always be kind and courteous.'

Even when it's a withering 95 degrees and the sun is beating down?

'Sure, why not? Even then.'

Disclaimer

City of Knoxville, TN published this content on 19 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 04:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aTRANS-FEE MINING MODEL : FCoin, the Chinese Cryptocurrency Exchange, is Leading the Industry
PR
07:19aAsia shares nudge up with yuan, wary on Sino-U.S.talks
RE
07:18aAsia shares nudge up with yuan, wary on Sino-U.S. talks
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aU.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave
RE
07:06aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Driving power prices down
PU
06:56aCITY WORKER : 'Gotta Be a Special Kind of Somebody to Like Doing Asphalt'
PU
06:56aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Seven Months of 2018
PU
06:30aAPI : Pipelines are critical to safely delivering the energy that Michigan needs and demands every day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
3FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
4GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD : 5 TOP WEEKLY TSXV STOCKS: Drill Results Boost Golden Ridge
5APPLE : APPLE : Pulls 25,000 Apps From China App Store Following State Media Criticism
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.