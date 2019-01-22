City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership

Boston, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year and Bank of America announced today an expansion of their partnership to help students succeed in school and prepare young leaders for fulfilling careers in the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa.



The collaboration represents the first time a corporate sponsor is investing in teams in the three countries in which City Year operates, making it the first partnership of its kind in the education organization’s 30-year history.



Bank of America was the first corporate partner of City Year dating back to its inception in 1988 and has also been a longtime supporter of City Year UK, which serves students in London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester. Starting in 2019, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, through the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, will also support the work of City Year South Africa, which operates in and around Johannesburg.



“City Year is honored to partner with our longtime supporter, Bank of America, in supporting student success and in helping to nurture the next generation of civic and business leaders across three countries,” said AnnMaura Connolly, City Year’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President. “Bank of America’s commitment to advance economic mobility through investments in education and workforce development aligns with the goals of City Year to help students and schools to succeed. We understand that when children and young adults thrive both in and out of school, we all benefit.”



Bank of America has donated more than $2 billion over the past 10 years to support critical economic and social issues including economic mobility, education, and workforce development efforts around the world.



“Bank of America’s long-standing partnership with City Year is rooted in our shared belief in the power of building young civic leaders,” said Kerry Sullivan, President of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. “Helping young people build a trajectory for success is one way we advance economic and social progress in the communities we serve, and we’re thrilled to build upon this work through an expanded partnership with City Year in the U.S., U.K. and South Africa.”



City Year partners with teachers and principals across the U.S. to improve student outcomes in high-need public schools by deploying teams of trained AmeriCorps members to serve full-time as tutors, mentors and role models. This year, 3,000 City Year AmeriCorps members are serving in 29 U.S. cities, reaching more than 234,000 students every day.



In 2005, City Year expanded to South Africa with the support of former President Bill Clinton and late South African President Nelson Mandela, and in 2010 City Year began serving in the U.K. The organization recognizes that schools worldwide confront similar challenges to ensure students achieve academically, develop their potential and master career-building skills, enabling them to contribute to resilient and dynamic communities.



City Year South Africa engages young adults to serve high-need schools in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city. Funding from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation will support a new team of these tutors, mentors and role models who will serve full-time for 10 months at a school in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, and later take part in an internship to gain critical workplace skills.



In South Africa, City Year reached 2,000 students in eight schools and early childhood development centers last year. Throughout their time with City Year, the young adults who act as mentors and tutors also build their own professional skills through job experience and training, capping their school service with a chance to work with another company or organization for a month.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch, through the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, sponsors a City Year team at a school in London, where it also has provided expertise and advice to help corps members pursue their career goals.



In the U.S., City Year has partnered with Bank of America since 1988, when its predecessor institution Bank of Boston became a founding sponsor of City Year and was the first company to sponsor a City Year team. As a National Partner of City Year, Bank of America supports more than 15 City Year locations in the U.S. as well as City Year’s national development of high school afterschool programming to further support students to be prepared to graduate with the knowledge and life skills to succeed at college and thrive in their chosen career.



About City Year

City Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with public schools in 29 high-need communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide research-based student, classroom and school-wide supports to help students stay in school and on track to graduate, ready for college and career success. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals. Learn more at www.cityyear.org, City Year’s Facebook page, on Twitter, and LinkedIn.



About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News.

