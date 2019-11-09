City and County of Broomfield : Broomfield Participated in COGCC FLowline Rulemaking

Posted on: November 9, 2019

Broomfield Participated in COGCC FLowline Rulemaking

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is conducting rulemaking on oil and gas flowlines. The COGCC hearing for flowline rulemaking will be held on November 20, 2019. Broomfield is taking the lead in this effort on behalf of the Affiliated Local Government (ALG) coalition with Boulder County, Lafayette, and Longmont. Broomfield staff has consulted with a pipeline expert to recommend revisions to the COGCC 1100 series, including strengthening the leak detection and integrity management provisions applicable to COGCC-regulated flowlines and crude oil transfer lines. The ALG's pre-hearing statement is linked here.