City and County of Broomfield : COGCC Continuing Work on Repair of the Davis 43-6 Plugged and Abandoned Well

10/31/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Today, October 31st, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) was onsite at the Davis 43-6 plugged and abandoned well to continue its efforts to locate and repair the well. The COGCC Orphan Well Program has removed additional pavement, to the immediate north of the location originally excavated. Excavating at that location will begin tomorrow, 11/1, in an effort to locate the well casing. Once the casing is located, the repairs to this well will take an estimated two weeks. The location of the well is shown here. The well is being remediated due to elevated soil gas measurements in the immediate vicinity of the well. This work is the responsibility of, and under the direction of, COGCC's Orphaned Well Program.

A portion of Graham Peak Way, from the trail crossing down to Middle Peak Way remain closed to traffic for the duration of this work, as shown on this MAP. Spanish Peak Way and the portion of Graham Peak Way north of the trail will only be open to local traffic. Temporary 'no-parking' signs will be placed on Lowell Blvd. between Prebble Creek and Anthem Ranch Road.

Concurrently, the COGCC will be conducting further characterization of the extent of subsurface contamination and determining any necessary remediation requirements. A time frame for remediation will be set one COGCC further assess the contamination.

Disclaimer

City and County of Broomfield, CO published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:11:05 UTC
