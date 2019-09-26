Log in
City and County of Broomfield : COGCC Form 2A Comments for the ACME Pad in Erie

09/26/2019

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) has extended the comment period on the Acme Pad Form 2 and 2A applications in Erie. Please see a map of the Acme Pad below. Today, Broomfield is filing additional comments including the request for a hearing for Broomfield and its citizens prior to approving the permits, request that COGCC consider the implications of approving another large scale oil and gas facility in proximity to Broomfield residents, and requesting additional conditions be placed on the COGCC permits that include conditions for COGCC enforcement that include:

  • Electric Drill Rigs,

  • Tier 4 engines for the hydraulic fracturing process,

  • Use of Neoflo synthetic drilling mud,

  • Use of lay flat pipe to transport water to the pad for drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations,

  • Continuous air and noise monitoring, with results provided to Broomfield, Erie, COGCC and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment,

  • Permanent pipelines for the removal of all oil, gas and produced water from the Acme Pad.

  • An emergency management plan that considers emergency response and evacuation for Broomfield neighborhoods and schools,

  • Broomfield approval of a traffic plan that includes a prohibition against heavy truck traffic during peak traffic hours,

  • Payment by operator of Broomfield's costs associated with the Acme Pad, like costs associated with emergency response, air monitoring, and other associated impacts from the proposed development; and

  • Other best management practices.

Disclaimer

City and County of Broomfield, CO published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:27:03 UTC
