City and County of Broomfield : Davis 43-6 Plugged & Abandoned Well Update - Workover Rig to be Moved Onsite This Week

Davis 43-6 Plugged & Abandoned Well Update - Workover Rig to be Moved Onsite This Week

11/11/2019 | 05:50pm EST
Posted on: November 11, 2019

Davis 43-6 Plugged & Abandoned Well Update - Workover Rig to be Moved Onsite This Week

The COGCC is continuing the repair the Davis 43-6 plugged and abandoned well. On November 11, 2019, the COGCC placed equipment, in preparation of bringing in a truck mounted workover rig onsight this week. The rig will be used to drill down approximately 2,500 feet through cement plugs at various intervals inside the well to replug and cement the well at various intervals back up to the top of the well casing. There is a picture of a workover rig in the newsflash linked here.

Disclaimer

City and County of Broomfield, CO published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 22:49:03 UTC
