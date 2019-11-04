Log in
City and County of Broomfield : Davis 43-6 plugged and abandoned well casing found

11/04/2019 | 10:55pm EST

On November 4, 2019, the COGCC located the well casing of the Davis 43-6 plugged and abandoned well.

The COGCC located the well casing after removing a section of pavement on Graham Peak Way and excavating to approximately 16 feet below the surface. Now that the well casing has been located, the COGCC will continue efforts to repair the well including:

  • stabilizing the area between the top of the well casing and the surface;

  • removing the welded steel plate at the top of the casing;

  • bringing in a truck mounted workover rig to drill down approximately 2,500 feet through cement plugs at various intervals inside the well; and

  • replugging and cementing the well at various intervals back up to the top of the well casing.

This work is being conducted by, and is under the jurisdiction of, the COGCC Orphaned Well Program. It is estimated that this work will take no more than two weeks. Gas monitors are used throughout the process and there have been no readings of concern to date.

A portion of Graham Peak Way, from the trail crossing down to Middle Peak Way remain closed to traffic for the duration of this work, as shown on this MAP. Spanish Peak Way and the portion of Graham Peak Way north of the trail will only be open to local traffic. Temporary 'no-parking' signs will be placed on Lowell Blvd. between Prebble Creek and Anthem Ranch Road. Concurrently, the COGCC is conducting further characterization of the extent of subsurface contamination and determining any necessary remediation requirements.

Disclaimer

City and County of Broomfield, CO published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:54:01 UTC
