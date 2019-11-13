City and County of Broomfield : Extraction to Complete Two Wells on Interchange B Pad

Extraction will be moving completions equipment back on to the Interchange B Pad the week of November 10th, to complete two additional wells that have already been drilled. Extraction has drilled 12 of the 17 wells allowed on Interchange B.

After the completions operations have been completed on these two wells, the completions equipment will be moved onto the Livingston Pad for completions of 18 wells that have been drilled there. It is currently estimated that completions on the Livingston Pad will begin the last week of November.

Please view the attached public notice on the completion of two additional wells at the Interchange B Pad here.

The remaining 5 wells will be drilled at the Interchange B Pad, per the current Extraction schedule linked here. Drilling of the remaining five wells on the Interchange B Pad is not scheduled to begin until the 4th quarter of 2020.