City and County of Broomfield : Soil/Gas Testing Results

08/30/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

In response to the City Council and the community's request, Broomfield's Oil and Gas Division continues their soil/gas testing program of plugged and abandoned oil and gas wells in Broomfield. The soil gas testing program is ongoing with Broomfield's consultant, ERO Resources Corporation (ERO), having tested 23 of the 49 plugged and abandoned wells.

During the performance of soil gas testing on the plugged and abandoned wells, one well sample for the Davis 43-6 well included a high soil (subsurface) methane level. A map showing the location of the well can be viewed here. It is worth noting the surrounding three plugged and abandoned wells showed no elevated readings.

All appropriate parties, including the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), Xcel and North Metro Fire & Rescue Department (NMFRD), have been notified and staff will continue to report the results of investigations. On August 30, 2019, the NMFRD did test the air in the closest structures in the area, which are under construction, and did not detect the presence of methane. Because this is a subsurface emission, staff does not believe this will pose any increased risk to the public and no residents have been impacted. Staff will provide an update next week.

Next steps include:

  • Based upon direction from the COGCC, once ERO obtains permission from the developers/builders, which has been requested, further soil gas testing will be conducted promptly by Broomfield's contractor;
  • Broomfield will share all test results with the COGCC for review and decision as to source of emissions and any necessary repairs to the plug and abandoned well; and
  • Broomfield is following up with Xcel and NMFRD to determine whether or not this is an emission from an Xcel gas line.

If you have questions with regard to this information, please call the Oil and Gas Division at 303.464.5153.

Disclaimer

City and County of Broomfield, CO published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 00:06:04 UTC
