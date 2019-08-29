Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City and County of Broomfield : Water Sale Negotiations with Extraction Ended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:41am EDT

The City and County of Broomfield is no longer negotiating with Extraction for the potential sale of Broomfield water to the operator for the limited purpose of reducing truck traffic associated with the hauling of water from outside the City to the well sites for drilling operations. Those negotiations have ceased as the parties could not reach agreement and Extraction was unwilling to commit in writing to continue to provide Tier 4 engines for all completions operations and to use Neoflo synthetic drilling mud or a comparable low VOC mud (IOGP Group III) that is comparable in eliminating odors, for all drilling operations. Broomfield remains committed to continuing to insist that Extraction continue to use the Tier 4 engines and Neoflo drilling mud or Extraction agrees to use Neoflo drilling mud or a comparable low VOC mud (IOGP Group III) that is comparable in eliminating odors, for their ongoing operations.

Disclaimer

City and County of Broomfield, CO published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11pA TALE OF TWO CRISES : London and Milan stocks diverge
RE
12:08pYoung Chinese Spend Like Americans -- And Take on -2-
DJ
12:08pYoung Chinese Spend Like Americans -- And Take on Worrisome Debt
DJ
12:06pTrump Defends China Stance Amid Worries About Economic Impact
DJ
12:06pECORUN 2019 : Driving fuel efficiency to new heights
PU
11:53aEXCLUSIVE : Novelis' $2.6 billion Aleris deal set for EU green light - sources
RE
11:51aTRADE WAR DIMS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN CHINA : survey
RE
11:51aWORLD BANK : Japan to Support Human Capital Development Through Education in Africa
PU
11:51aAUTO CARE ASSOCIATION : U.S. Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas to Keynote Auto Care Legislative Summit
PU
11:44aGlobal shares rally as China fuels trade deal hopes, Italy moves toward new government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group