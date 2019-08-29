City and County of Broomfield : Water Sale Negotiations with Extraction Ended

The City and County of Broomfield is no longer negotiating with Extraction for the potential sale of Broomfield water to the operator for the limited purpose of reducing truck traffic associated with the hauling of water from outside the City to the well sites for drilling operations. Those negotiations have ceased as the parties could not reach agreement and Extraction was unwilling to commit in writing to continue to provide Tier 4 engines for all completions operations and to use Neoflo synthetic drilling mud or a comparable low VOC mud (IOGP Group III) that is comparable in eliminating odors, for all drilling operations. Broomfield remains committed to continuing to insist that Extraction continue to use the Tier 4 engines and Neoflo drilling mud or Extraction agrees to use Neoflo drilling mud or a comparable low VOC mud (IOGP Group III) that is comparable in eliminating odors, for their ongoing operations.