City of Aberdeen SD : 3/20 Street Widening - S Grant St, 4th Ave & 5th Ave

Beginning at approximately 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 the City Street Department will continue the process of widening Roadways. The process will require temporarily prohibiting parking in the following areas:

South Grant St from 15th Avenue SE to 17th Avenue SE

5th Avenue SE from South State St to South Arch St

4th Avenue SE from South State St to South Kline St

5th Avenue SW from South 2nd St to West of South 4th St

4th Avenue SW from South 2nd St to West of South 4th St

The areas will be marked with temporary NO PARKING SIGNS.

The public is asked to refrain from parking in these areas until the widening process is completed.

The process in this area is expected to be completed by the end of the day.