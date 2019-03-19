Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Aberdeen SD : 3/20 Street Widening - S Grant St, 4th Ave & 5th Ave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Beginning at approximately 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 the City Street Department will continue the process of widening Roadways. The process will require temporarily prohibiting parking in the following areas:

  • South Grant St from 15th Avenue SE to 17th Avenue SE
  • 5th Avenue SE from South State St to South Arch St
  • 4th Avenue SE from South State St to South Kline St
  • 5th Avenue SW from South 2nd St to West of South 4th St
  • 4th Avenue SW from South 2nd St to West of South 4th St

The areas will be marked with temporary NO PARKING SIGNS.

The public is asked to refrain from parking in these areas until the widening process is completed.

The process in this area is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Disclaimer

City of Aberdeen, SD published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 20:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pCanada budget offers plenty of perks ahead of federal election
RE
04:26pMaterials Tick Down Ahead of Fed -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:18pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Fed Meeting Begins
DJ
04:17pEnergy Down as Oil Rally Stalls at $60/Barrel -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pEXCLUSIVE : Lyft's IPO already oversubscribed - sources
RE
04:16pCanada Unveils Billions in New Spending in Pre-election Budget
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Mostly Higher As Fed Meeting Gets Under Way
DJ
04:10pCITY OF ABERDEEN SD : 3/20 Street Widening - S Grant St, 4th Ave & 5th Ave
PU
04:08pS&P little changed as trade worries offset optimism over Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks and oil touch 2019 highs; sterling rides Brexit twists
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple
5AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.