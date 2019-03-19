City of Aberdeen SD : 3/20 Street Widening - S Grant St, 4th Ave & 5th Ave

Beginning at approximately 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 the City Street Department will continue the process of widening Roadways. The process will require temporarily prohibiting parking in the following areas:
-
South Grant St from 15th Avenue SE to 17th Avenue SE
-
5th Avenue SE from South State St to South Arch St
-
4th Avenue SE from South State St to South Kline St
-
5th Avenue SW from South 2nd St to West of South 4th St
-
4th Avenue SW from South 2nd St to West of South 4th St
The areas will be marked with temporary NO PARKING SIGNS.
The public is asked to refrain from parking in these areas until the widening process is completed.
The process in this area is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Disclaimer
City of Aberdeen, SD published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 20:09:03 UTC